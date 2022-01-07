Northern Line closure: When is it and what stops will be affected?

A part of the Northern Line will close for at least four months next week. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Next week a section of the Northern Line will begin a months-long closure. Here's everything you need to know about it.

When is the Northern Line closed?

The closure begins on January 15 and will last until mid-May 2022. Whilst no exact end date has been given by Transport for London (TfL), it means the line will be closed for approximately four months.

Why is it closed?

The closure is taking place because TfL is undertaking planned works to Moorgate and Bank stations.

Whilst Monument is not on the Northern Line, Bank is, and the two stations are effectively two stops in one.

The work involves a number of things, including:

A new railway tunnel and platform

Step-free access to the Northern Line

Two new lifts

12 new escalators

A new station entrance in Cannon Street

The works are to connect the new tunnel with the existing Northern Line. Picture: TfL

Not all of that will take place during the four-month closure. Some of it has already been done - tunnelling started in 2017 - and some will take place later in the year. A key thing that will be done during the closure is connecting the newly-built tunnel to the existing line.

The aim is for all the work to be completed by late 2022.

Which part of the Northern Line is closed?

Most stops of the Northern Line will be open as normal.

However, there will be no Northern Line service at Bank, London Bridge, Borough and Elephant & Castle. All four stations are on the Bank branch of the line.

There will also be fewer Northern Line trains between Camden Town and Moorgate - also on the Bank branch.

The part of the line that will close is shown in yellow and black. Picture: TfL

What will the impacts be?

TfL has said that it's likely other lines and stations will be exceptionally busy as a result.

Areas that are likely to be particularly busy are:

Jubilee Line between Westminster and Canary Wharf

Waterloo & City Line

Circle, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan Lines especially between Euston Square and Liverpool Street

Northern Line between Kentish Town and Moorgate, and Camden Town and Oval

There is also a list of particular stations likely to be busy at peak times on TfL's website.

What is being done?

The organisation has said more frequent trains will run on the Charing Cross branch of the Northern Line to alleviate some of the pressure, with a train planned at least every two minutes.

More buses will also be scheduled, including a temporary new route from Oval into the City every 7-8 minutes.

TfL advises travelling at quieter times if you can - between 8:45am and 4:30pm, or after 6:45pm, during the week. At weekends, quieter times are before midday or after 6.45pm.

How else can I travel?

TfL advises lots of alternative ways of travelling to the stations that will be closed.

Tube

There are alternative routes on the London Underground.

If you are wanting to get to the City - including London Bridge, Bank and Moorgate - from south London, you can use the District or Circle Line from Victoria. To get to Canary Wharf you can use the DLR from Bank or the Overground from Clapham.

If you're coming from north London, the Northern Line will take you to Moorgate if you want the City, or the DLR from Bank will take you to Canary Wharf. You can also use the Overground from Highbury and Islington.

Rail

There is a Southeastern service from Waterloo which will take you to London Bridge, or a Great Northern service to Moorgate.

Bus

There are lots of buses available, including a temporary 733 route between Oval and Finsbury Circus which will run Monday to Friday.

Cycling, e-scooter rental or walking

TfL also recommends cycling, even if just for part of your journey. The company says that in London you're never more than five minutes from a Santander Cycles docking station, and there are a number of cycleways that will take you into the City.

Many National Rail termini stations are also within walking distance of the City of London.

TfL also says that most stations affected by the closure are less than five minutes from an e-scooter hubs - but remember, renting is the only way to legally ride one.