Trooping the Colour 2023: Order of events, times and how long it lasts

King Charles will carry out his first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Which royals are required to attend the Trooping the Colour parade? What time does it start and what happens? Here's everything you need to know about the annual royal event and the first for King Charles.

King Charles is about to attend his first Trooping the Colour, also known as his birthday parade, as the head of the monarchy.

Taking part in London, the parade, which is expected to be attended by Kate Middleton, Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the royal event is set firmly in the calendar every year.

Expected to be attended by all the senior members of the royal family, King Charles's first Trooping the Colour will feature a procession, the parade, a royal flypast and a gathering of the family on Buckingham Palace balcony.

Read more: William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Read more: Prince Harry and William’s relationship started to ‘erode’ during phone hackings as it ‘sowed mistrust between them’

Here's everything you need to know about the Trooping the Colour parade from the start time, schedule and how to watch.

Trooping the Colour is a royal event that takes place every year to celebrate the monarch's summer birthday. Picture: Alamy

What is the schedule for Trooping the Colour and what time does it begin?

On June 17th, the royal family will officially kick off the celebrations in a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards. Here's an estimated order of events for the day:

10am: Royal family to leave Buckingham Palace in a procession towards Horse Guards

Royal family to leave Buckingham Palace in a procession towards Horse Guards 10:30am: The Horse Guard Parade

The Horse Guard Parade 12:25: Royal family to return to Buckingham Palace

Royal family to return to Buckingham Palace 12:55pm: Royal family to gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Royal family to gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace 1:00pm: Royal flypast rescheduled from the Coronation celebrations

How long will the Trooping the Colour parade last?

The parade itself will last for two hours. The whole celebration from start to finish will last around four hours.

Prince William carried out Trooping the Colour parade rehearsals earlier in the week. Picture: Alamy

Kate Middleton will also play a huge role on the day of Trooping the Colour alongside her children. Picture: Alamy

What are the royal family roles for Trooping the Colour?

For the first time in 30 years, a monarch will join his first birthday parade on horseback, King Charles has confirmed.

Charles will take the salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division.

Riding with the king on horseback will be Prince William, Princess Anne and for the first time, Prince Edward.

Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will also take part to view the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Troop their Colour at Horse Guards Parade.

How to watch Trooping the Colour?

Tickets to watch the event live were given out via a ballot but many can also go watch in key hotspots in London.

Outside Buckingham Palace and along The Mall will allow spectators to see the royal family's procession. If you want to get a good spot, you are encouraged to arrive at 9am.

Live coverage of the event will be presented by Huw Edwards on BBC1 from 10:30am.