William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a Foodbank

Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Prince and Princess of Wales have offered to replace all the food stolen from a foodbank based at a church in South Wales.

Food, drink, baby toys and even an orange bike were taken in the raid on St Thomas Church in Swansea.

The Reverend Steve Bunting said he received the unexpected call from Kensington Palace saying the royals were "keen to make sure we could replace the items taken from the food bank.

"I've no idea how they got wind of the story, but I got a phone call early expressing that the Prince and Princess of Wales were concerned about what happened."

Kate, 41, and William, 40, hailed the church-run foodbank as a 'lifeline' for struggling people when they visited it on a visit to Wales last September.

Kate and William visiting foodbank in St Thomas Church last September. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the time Kate told thrilled volunteers: "There is amazing work going on here. Keep up the hard work."

The Reverend has reported Saturday's burglary to South Wales Police because he wants to help those responsible.

He said that being arrested would be "another step in the wrong direction" as "the likelihood is that it was someone who has previously used us, which makes it all the sadder.'If someone had come in and said, 'I'm absolutely desperate, I need £20,' it would have been easier for us to give it to them."

The community has since rallied around the church with food donations along with a £250 donation from Swansea Dockers Sports and Social Club.The church has been running the food bank for around seven years and supports up to 200 people.