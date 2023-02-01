What are teachers pay demands and what's their average salary?

Teachers are demanding more pay as they go on first strike of 2023. Picture: Alamy

Teachers are staging their first walkout today as they begin their fight to secure a higher pay packet in line with inflation - but how much do teachers earn on average?

Teachers from primary school all the way up to college are taking part in their first strike in years today as they fight to secure themselves a better pay packet.

Thousands of schools are expected to close today across England and Wales as over 100,000 teachers are likely to join the industrial action.

The National Education Union (NEU) has said around 85% of schools will either be fully or partially closed on strike dates throughout February and March.

Kevin Courtney, NEU's General Secretary, has said: "They're saying you can't get maths teachers, you can't get chemistry teachers, you can't get computing teachers. In primary schools you can't find special needs assistants, because they're taking jobs in supermarkets where they are paid better."

Teachers want their pay rise to come from the government and not the education fund. Picture: Alamy

What are teachers pay demands?

Most state-school teachers in England and Wales were given a 5% pay rise in 2022 but despite this, teacher salaries fell, on average, by 11% between 2010 and 2022. This is according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The NEU are therefore saying, that when you take inflation and the cost of living into consideration, the recent pay rises were really cuts.

The union and teachers want schools to receive extra money to ensure important pay rises don't come from the existing education budget, which is already as stretched as it can be.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said an extra £2bn in funding is being sent to schools which will "take real-terms spending on schools to its highest level in history".

Elsewhere, teachers in Northern Ireland were offered a 3.2% pay rise in 2021/22 and another 2022/23.

Teachers in Scotland have so far rejected a 5% and 6.85% pay increase offer.

A teacher's salary has fallen in the last decade. Picture: Alamy

How much do teachers earn?

According to latest stats and figures obtained from the latest 2023 period, a teacher's starting salary is set to be £30,000 by September 2023.

On average in the school year 2021/22, a teacher's pay was £38,982 with the average head teacher earning £74,095. Other senior leaders in schools, including head of years, were on an average pay packet of £57,117.

In Wales, for the same school period, an average teacher salary was £39,009 and in Scotland it was £40,026.

No figures were provided for teacher's salaries in Northern Ireland.