When do you get the second cost of living payment from the government?

Cost of living payment: Second installations are about to be made. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The government support for the cost of energy bills was a £650 grant for those living in the poorest households in the UK - so when will it be paid and who are eligible?

At the beginning of the cost of living crisis, as the UK saw petrol prices soar, energy bills more than double and huge inflation costs of everyday household items, the government introduced the cost of living payment to help those who need it the most.

Launching an energy bill grant, known as the cost of living payment, the government agreed to pay two instalments of a total of £650 and now, it's time for the second payment to be made.

The government has now issued dates for when those will receive the winter payment.

Here's when you will get the second cost of living payment and how it will be paid:

Energy bills have soared for 2022 and 2023 under the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

When is the second cost of living payment being paid?

Those who are entitled to the government grant were paid the first instalment of £325 in July.

And now, as we approach winter, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the second will be paid between Tuesday 8th and Wednesday 23rd November, 2022.

People who received the first payment due to receiving tax credits will see their last pay around Wednesday 23rd and 30th November, 2022.

How will the second payment be made?

The same as the first. If you are entitled to the payment you will automatically be credited with the amount and will be shown in your bank account under 'DWP'.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment from the government?

The £650 payment is being given to those on means-tested benefits - benefits decided on your income and how much capital you have. These include: