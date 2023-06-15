When will the UK heatwave end? A look into the weather forecast

15 June 2023, 10:37 | Updated: 15 June 2023, 11:06

Temperature gauge alongside a picture of the sun setting over a hot London
The UK heatwave has gripped many parts of the country this year as the summer officially arrive. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Parts of the UK have been basking in 30 degree heat this week as June brings the summer's first heatwave - but how long will it last? Met Office delivers latest weather update.

Many places in the UK, including London, Essex and Kent have found themselves in the grips of a heatwave this past week as temperatures have remained around 30 degrees for a number of consecutive days.

The heatwave, which began the weekend of June 10th, has not only brought soaring temperatures but also threats of wildfire as risk warnings are raised to "very high" over large parts of England and Wales.

But with the weather forecast predicting more hot and sunny weather, and with many still remembering the incredible heat of summer 2022 where temperatures reached a staggering 40.2C, the UK is concerned with just how long this heatwave will last.

Read more: Guardsmen faint in London as Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning

Read more: UK temperatures set to rival hottest day of the year - as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

Here's the latest forecast and Met Office predictions including when the next possible heatwave could be.

People sitting on the grass in the sunshine
Cities across the UK have been battling temperatures of 27C or more for the past week. Picture: Alamy

When will the UK heatwave end?

While many parts of the UK this week have witnessed temperatures of 27C or more, the temperature will take a slight dip as we approach the weekend.

London and surrounding areas, where typically the highest temperatures are recorded, will see sunshine, cloud and chances of rain in temperatures of 25C.

As the week carries on, the 20th and 21st of June will see highs of just 24C which will be a welcome break for some.

When is the next UK heatwave?

Weather in the UK is not currently expected to reach the record-breaking highs of 2022 but things are definitely warming up.

Talking about the warming weather, Dan Stroud, a meteorologist from the Met Office, explained: “The weather will try and settle down on Tuesday and mid-week. But it will maintain this well-above-average temperature. Most of the UK will meet heatwave criteria.”

As we enter the final days of June, temperatures are expected to soar again with conditions becoming much clearer.

The Met Office has said heat will "more likely to be above average in general” until July 8.

A packed park with people sitting and laying in the heat
Brits have been basking in the heatwave and sunny conditions that have swept the country. Picture: Alamy

Public enjoy hot weather in London

What is the definition of a heatwave?

A hot stint of weather officially becomes a heatwave when an 'extended period of hot weather happens relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year'.

In the UK, a heatwave title is met when a spot records at least three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that meets or exceeds the temperature threshold. This threshold is county dependent in the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Andrew may get to stay in Royal Lodge due to The Queen's will

Prince Andrew 'left money in Queen's will to stay at Royal Lodge' despite fears King Charles will evict him

The man dropped a firebomb in the street after a 'massive argument'

Bungling man fumbles firebomb after 'massive argument' in street in west London

The pilot managed to keep control of the plane despite a bird strike. He also managed to film the drama

Moment huge bird smashes through plane’s windscreen - but pilot keeps calm and carries on

Boris Johnson jogging today (l) and in front of the privileges committee (top r). Bernard Jenkin (bottom l) and Harriet Harman (bottom r)

Boris Johnson accused of 'an attack on democracy' as Partygate report rules he misled Parliament in five different ways

The Privileges Committee suggested Boris Johnson should be barred from having a parliamentary pass, which is normally available to former MPs.

Read in full: Partygate report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs and was facing 90-day suspension

Boris Johnson's response to the privileges committee report

Read in Full: Boris Johnson's damning response to privileges committee report

Sabine Roll-Cohen likes to wear 'sexy' outfits on the school run

Mum, 40, hits out at jealous parents for slamming her 'sexy' school run outfits

Live
Boris Johnson pictured jogging this morning and right, at a gathering in Downing Street on November 13 2020

Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament in Partygate scandal with 'unprecedented, serious contempt,' report finds

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, was spotted at their $145 million beachfront compound amid their divorce

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife refuses to leave $145m California mansion after she filed for divorce

Guto Harri reveals the inner workings of Boris Johnson's Downing Street

Boris Johnson compared MPs who wanted him to quit as PM with 'marketing for a Swiss euthanasia clinic'

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

The suspect is said to have knocked on MI5's front door

Nottingham suspect's name 'was known to MI5 after he banged on door to agency's HQ demanding to be let in'

It comes amid predictions that the Bank of England’s interest rate could hit 6 per cent

Homeowners with £300,000 mortgage could see annual payments rise by £13,200 by end of year

Allies of Boris Johnson believe the Privileges Committee's report will make him a "martyr"

Partygate report to make Boris a 'martyr', allies say, as ex-PM demands top Tory MP on Privileges Committee resigns

Prince Harry admitted to taking cocaine in his controversial memoir Spare

Biden administration 'refuses to release Prince Harry's immigration records' after Duke admitted drug use in Spare

The chase happened in Streatham, south London

Man, 34, dies on railway tracks in south London after police chase

Latest News

See more Latest News

The victim has been named as Christina Quinn

'She will be missed beyond words': NHS chief named as one of three victims who died after boat caught fire in Egypt
The house was granted to King Henry VIII's fourth wife Anne of Cleves

Sussex home that Henry VIII gave to his fourth wife Anne of Cleves after marriage annulment on sale for over £2m
Boris Johnson has called on Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign if the claims he broke lockdown rules are true

'Outrageous hypocrisy': Boris calls for Tory MP on Privileges Committee to resign over Covid party allegation
This is the moment the suspected Nottingham attacker is arrested

CCTV shows moment Nottingham attack suspect is tasered and arrested by police

Thousands gathered in the Italian city for Mr Belusconi's state funeral.

Thousands flock to Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral in Milan as Italy's Prime Minister comforts his grieving wife
Families of Nottingham attack victims Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates at a vigil in the city

'Look out for each other': Heartbroken families of Nottingham attack victims come together at emotional vigil
The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home

Homeless have-a-go hero tells of terrifying moment he fought off Nottingham killings suspect trying to break into hostel
Nottingham knife and van suspect is not cooperating with police

Nottingham attack suspect is refusing to answer police questions as detectives probe his mental health
Georgia Bilham

Woman found guilty of sexual assault after tricking short-sighted teenager into thinking that she was a man
What came first...the chicken or the egg

Scientists believe they have cracked evolution's biggest mystery... what came first the chicken or the egg!

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours
Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary
James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM
Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'
Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit