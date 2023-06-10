Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast for swathes of the UK

Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as a storm system carrying rain and hail prepares to hit the UK.

The warning, issued by weather forecasters on Saturday, predicts a two-day deluge this weekend, with sunny weather and soaring temperatures triggering a stormy system over the UK.

Set to cover central and southern areas of the UK, the forecast warns of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with "damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds".

Spanning dozens of areas, the deluge looks set to last 16 hours from Saturday, June 10 to Sunday, June 11.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Yellow thunderstorm warnings for this weekend have been updated. Here is the latest 👇



⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales

Saturday 1400 – 2230



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/jWFjyf14tM — Met Office (@metoffice) June 10, 2023

The Met Office warned of "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures".

It added that flooding or lightning strikes could result is delays and even cancellations to rail services across affected areas.

It follows a week of high temperates which saw the Met Office forced to issue heat warnings for swathes of the UK.

Read more: Woman in her 30s dies on holiday in Center Parcs as police probe 'unexplained' death

Read more: Miracle as missing Amazon children found alive 40 days after plane crash which killed three including pilot

Set to cover central and southern areas of the UK, the forecast warns of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with "damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds". Picture: LBC / Alamy

It also warned of the possibility of power cuts, with "services to some homes and businesses could be temporarily lost".

Several inches of rain are expected to batter Britons in England, Scotland and Wales into Saturday evening, with "lightning strikes" likely, according to the Met Office said.