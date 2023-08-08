Where are the wildfires in Portugal?

8 August 2023, 11:05

People watch on as wildfires spread through Portugal
Portugal wildfires: Over a hundred areas have been put on red alert. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Portugal's Algarve are tackling wildfires following the third dangerous heatwave of the year - but where is the blaze?

Extreme heatwaves have been targeting Europe this summer from Greece, to Italy, and now Portugal is currently battling flames in the Algarve area - a popular holiday destination.

Starting on Saturday 5th August, and during the third dangerous heatwave to arrive in Portugal, around 800 firefighters have been tackling the flames that has already destroyed around 6,700 hectares of land.

Nine firefighters were injured tackling the wildfire, which started as weather temperatures soared towards 40C on the Iberian peninsula. Santarém in Portugal recorded 46.4C on Monday, the hottest temperature of the year so far.

Read more: Brits who were forced to flee Rhodes due to wildfires will be offered free holiday next year, Greek PM confirms

Read more: Exact date 33C heatwave will hit UK after weekend of wet and windy weather

So far, 19 villages, four tourist accommodations and a camping site have been evacuated out of precaution as the country remains on red alert for extreme heath. Authorities have put 120 areas in Portugal on maximum alert for further wildfires.

Fire fighter surrounded by white smoke as he extinguishes fire in the bush
Wildfires in Portugal so far have caused evacuations and closures as they approach the Algarve area. Picture: Getty

Where are the wildfires in Portugal?

Around 1,400 people were evacuated from the area of Odemira as this is where wildfires are at their worst.

This area is just North of Portugal's Faro district, which is home to the popular summer holiday destination of Algarve.

The fire is said to be spreading southwards towards the Algarve as the high temperatures continue and strong winds aid its travel.

Odemira's mayor, Helder Guerreiro, called the situation "critical, difficult and complex" as they struggle to get the flames under control.

A total of 120 areas across Portugal have been put on maximum alert for wildfires. This includes:

  • Viseu, Cinfães, São Cristóvão De Nogueira
  • Viseu, Moimenta da Beira, Peva E Segões
  • Porto, Amarante, Mancelos
  • Odemira, São Teotónio
  • Aveiro, Sever do Vouga, Talhadas
  • Faro, Aljezur, Bordeira - Bordeira (Fóia)
Portugal map showing areas with wildfire
Portugal fires are moving towards the popular holiday destination of the Algarve. Picture: Google Maps

More than 70 people evacuated as wildfire spreads near Lisbon

How common are wildfires in Portugal?

Every year, Portugal has a wildfire season between June and September, however, in recent years, they have begun to see very high temperatures as early as April and as late as October. This shows how climate change is affecting their wild fire period.

Typically, they are quite common for this time of year, however, the continuous extreme temperatures are making them harder to tackle and control.

What is the weather forecast for Portugal?

Just looking at the Algarve for the next five days, temperatures seem to be taking a dip as they range from 26C to 33C.

However, there is no chance of rain and the wind speed remains on average at 20mph.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pregnancy

'I am a mum and a woman who was extremely let down': Myleene Klass 'extremely proud' of updated miscarriage law

Amber Gibson

Man who raped Amber Gibson before she was sexually assaulted again and murdered by her brother jailed

Russia Ukraine War

Death toll rises after Russian missiles hit apartment blocks in Ukraine

Breaking
LBC is at the scene of the attack

Knife attack at British Museum: Man arrested after stabbing in the queue

Norway Europe Weather

Warning of ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ after Storm Hans hits northern Europe

Sinead O’Connor's funeral procession has started

Nothing compared to you: Thousands of fans line Irish streets in tribute to Sinead O'Connor ahead of funeral

Arthur died after breathing in limestone powder

Heartbroken family posts photo of smiling boy, 7, who leapt into toxic powder unaware it was deadly and died minutes after
The fire took place days after the pub was sold

'Britain's wonkiest pub' demolished days after going up in flames - as police probe cause of blaze

Pakistan Imran Khan

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan launches appeal against corruption conviction

Sandra Bullock's sister has paid tribute after the actor's partner died

Sandra Bullock's secret struggle: Sister pays tribute to star for 'amazing' care she gave partner during ALS battle

Niger Coup

Niger faces possible military action after ‘difficult’ talks with junta

'Crooked' lawyers for migrants will face life in prison

'We will punish and disgrace rogue lawyers who help small boat migrants lie to stay in UK', justice secretary vows

Odemira, Portugal

More than a thousand evacuated as wildfires spread towards Portuguese tourist hotspot near the Algarve

Chris Bryant

Sir Chris Bryant 'groped by five MPs' and says Parliament needs to be cleaned up

South Korea Asia Storm

Tens of thousands of Scouts evacuated as typhoon approaches South Korea

Late August should finally bring some sunshine

Exact date 33C heatwave will hit UK after weekend of wet and windy weather

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss has submitted her honours list

Two people 'reject Liz Truss honours nomination', as ex-PM puts forward 14 people after being in power for just 49 days
Music Suga BTS Military Enlistment

K-pop star Suga becomes third BTS member to begin military service

DJ Casper has died aged 58

Cha Cha Slide creator DJ Casper dies aged 58 after kidney and liver cancer battle

A man has died after a stabbing near Finchley Central

Man knifed to death on busy North London road just yards from Finchley Central as police hunt attacker
Migrants who refuse to get on board the boat face losing government support

Migrants who refuse to board Bibby Stockholm barge 'face losing government support'

Mystery as firefighters were ‘blocked’ from getting to blaze at ‘UK’s wonkiest pub’ – as cops probe ‘intruders’ at scene

Mystery surrounds 'UK's wonkiest pub' fire with access 'blocked' during blaze as police prob 'intruder' claims
Donald Trump carrying an umbrella

Judge dismisses Trump defamation case against writer who won sex abuse lawsuit

Bus routes have been slashed

Number of bus routes slashed by half since 2011, as Labour brands 'staggering' cuts 'vandalism against communities'
Jonnnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin takes son for 'last ever' ride to nursery amid TV star's terminal cancer struggle
'Crooked' lawyers for migrants will face life in prison

'Crooked' lawyers who help small boats migrants lie to 'game immigration system' face life in prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit