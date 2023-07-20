Where is the heatwave in Europe and when will it end?

20 July 2023, 11:59

Forest fires breaking out in Italy alongside a street temperature signs that read 40 degrees
The European heatwave has brought temperatures of up to 46 degrees in some places. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Europe is currently seeing staggering heatwave temperatures causing wildfires and sever health warnings - so when does it end? Here's the latest news.

Southern Europe this week is likely to hit record temperatures as they continue to increase past mid 40s during their staggering heatwave.

The high pressure in the weather system, named Charon, has caused highs of 45 degrees plus in many parts of Europe with there being no end in sight for struggling communities.

The staggering heat and sun has so far caused wildfires, serious health issues and droughts across many popular holiday hotspots, causing serious disruption and concerns for summer holidays.

Read more: 'We are living in a nightmare': Wildfires rage across Europe as continent braces for hottest day ever

Read more: 'Feasible' that 40C hits UK this summer after 'disappointing' July, Met Office say

With the current extreme weather situation showing no signs of arriving in the UK, here's a look at all the countries currently affected by the European heatwave and when it will likely end.

European cities are being left empty following severe health alerts
European cities are being left empty following severe health alerts. Picture: Alamy

Where is the heatwave in Europe? And what is the forecast?

In mid-July, the searing heat and high pressure system came up from Algeria and has forced extreme heat conditions on many parts of Europe. They are:

Spain

A popular choice of holiday for many families this summer, the Spanish met office has warned of on-going extreme heat.

Warnings have been put in place for the far west of Catalonia, North of Mallorca, Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol.

Outlooks have forecast temperatures of around 42C for this week with them to take a slight dip to around 36-38 degrees by the end of the week.

France

Not as hot as Spain, nine heat alerts were issued on July 19th to Herault, Gard, Vaucluse, Var, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Bouches-du-Rhone, Alpes-Maritimes and on the island of Corsica. Temperatures are likely to peak at 40degrees.

By the end of the week temperatures should begin to drop again.

Italy

Currently beneath the centre of Charon, Italy is taking the brunt of the extreme temperatures from the European heatwave.

Almost all of Italy's major cities, Rome, Florence, Venice and Verona are on major heat alerts deeming the heat as unsafe for the entire population.

Later this week, the heatwave is forecast to weaken slightly, bringing thunderstorms and flash floods. However, by the weekend the mercury is predicted to soar again.

Greece

Western and northern parts of Greece are those struggling the most right now. Athens has witnessed highs of 41C.

The Greek Islands, including Corfu, Santorini and Rhodes are more manageable with peaks of around 35 degrees.

Turkey

Not affected by the European heatwave too much, Izmir is the hottest place in the country with highs of 37C.

Cyprus

Temperatures remain normal for this time of year, however, Limassol and Nicosia are likely to hit 35 degrees plus this week.

Fire fighters carrying a hose into the forest to tackle a wildfire
Greece are battling wildfires as the extreme heat brings danger to life. Picture: Getty

Heavy wind and rain expected in UK in wake of lethal European heatwave

When will the heatwave in Europe end?

Unfortunately, there's not an end in sight for the extreme weather conditions. Charon is expected to weaken by the end of this week, bringing other severe conditions such as flash flooding.

The heatwave is then expected to return thanks to another high pressure surge from Algeria meaning temperatures could remain this high into August.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The actor opened up about his recent wedding to Emma Krokdal.

Dolph Lundgren, 65, ties knot with 27-year-old fiancée after lung cancer prognosis gave him ‘2-3 years to live’

An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport

American Airlines makes 1.3 billion dollars as travel booms and fuel prices drop

Businesses are hoping people will still try to make it into London

The London businesses trying to incentivise people to travel during next week's Tube strike - steak for £15 anyone?

Breaking
The EU has provoked ire in London over its text with Argentina

'Entirely unacceptable': EU backs down in diplomatic row after calling Falkland Islands by Argentine name

The Women's World Cup 2023 is taking place in Australia and New Zealand

Key players, fixtures and tournament favourites: Everything you need to know about the Women's World Cup

Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7, in court in Fort Lauderdale

Girl awarded $800,000 after she got second-degree burns from a McDonald’s chicken nugget

Emergency services work at a building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine

At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s south

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis

A rainy and grey city of London as two firefighters tackle wildfires in Greece

Is the European heatwave coming to the UK?

The counter-protest took place in southeast London

'Just Stop P*****g people off!': Counter-protesters surround eco-mob to stop their latest slow march stunt

Both two and five-year fixed-rate deals have dropped

Hope for homeowners as average mortgage rates fall for first time in months

Police during a search operation for a dangerous wild animal near the village of Kleinmachnow in the southern suburbs of Berlin

German police hunt for lioness on the loose on the outskirts of Berlin

Hammond has died aged 33 as his friends paid tribute

Devastated friends pay tribute to GB hockey player Mike Hammond after star dies in car crash aged 33

A dingo walks on a beach on K’gari on Monday

Dingo pack leader killed after attacking jogger on Australian tourist island

Tobias Ellwood in Afghanistan and right, members of the Taliban examine munitions

Senior Tory MP lauded by Taliban after saying Afghanistan had improved under its rule apologises for 'poor wording'

Fans gather in front of a statue of martial artist Bruce Lee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death

Bruce Lee fans mark 50 years since martial arts legend’s death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Train passengers are being urged to check before they travel as 20,000 rail workers strike in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Commuters warned to expect disruption as 20,000 rail workers strike in row over pay

Reverend Wendy Dalrymple has received a backlash over her tattoos

Dean of Canterbury defends appointment of priest - after she faced barrage of online abuse over her tattoos
The public proposal has sparked outrage

'This was supposed to be her moment!': Fury after student proposes to girlfriend during her graduation
Police in England and Wales are being forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after savage attacks.

Police forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after savage attacks on people

A lioness is on the loose in Germany

'Lioness' on the loose in Berlin as residents of German capital told to stay indoors

US Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power speaks during a press conference at the Port of Odesa, joined by Ukrainian minister of infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, centre, a

Russia preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea, White House claims

Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the Women’s World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland

Women’s World Cup security heightened after deadly shooting in Auckland

A washout weekend is on the way

Exact date one month of rain will fall in UK as Met Office warns 'disappointing' summer set to continue
Doctors are going on strike

Senior doctors start 48 hours of strikes as NHS care to cut down to Christmas Day-style emergency cover
Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Stockholm Koran burning

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan asked to return back to the US with the Bidens

Harry and Meghan 'asked to return to US on Air Force One with the Bidens' after Queen's funeral
Daniel Craig accused of not standing up for the Princess of Wales

Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan could be forced to 'downsize' Montecito mansion after Spotify deal collapses

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit