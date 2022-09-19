Where will King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla live?

19 September 2022, 17:48

King Charles III and Camilla at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III's home as monarch is yet to be decided. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Queen Elizabeth II has left a portfolio of castles to her successor including Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle - so where will the new king chose to live?

King Charles III has inherited some of the royal families much loved properties since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Currently residing in Clarence House and his beloved Highgrove, it is not yet clear where the new monarch will choose to take up residence, however, it's does have plenty of options.

Buckingham Palace in London, is traditionally the king or queen's home, and has been for many centuries, however, it is unclear whether Charles and wife Camilla will live there as they are expected to.

So where will King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's home be? Here's a selection of houses on offer:

Buckingham Palace in London
Buckingham Palace has been the main place of residence for the monarch. Picture: Alamy

Buckingham Palace, London

It has been assumed that King Charles will naturally live in Buckingham Palace, the royal headquarters, just like his late mum Queen Elizabeth II.

However, there have been reports that Charles plans to turn the London palace - complete with 775 rooms, 19 state rooms and 78 bathrooms - into more of a royal office and hosting house.

However, other sources have claimed King Charles will of course, take up his place at the palace in keeping with royal tradition.

There is also a huge on-going renovation project happening at Buckingham Palace which could take up to ten years.

Clarence House is currently where King Charles lives
Clarence House is currently where King Charles lives. Picture: Alamy

Clarence House, London

Currently King Charles III's official residence, Clarence House is one of the more popular royal residencies.

Close to Buckingham Palace, it's believed this is where the King would like to stay, however, in keeping with tradition, this should become the new Prince and Princess of Wales' home.

Again though, Prince William, Kate and their three children have already just moved to Adelaide House and won't be keen to move again so soon.

Highgrove House, Gloucestershire

Said to be one of King Charles III favourite places of residence, Highgrove House is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, which is now Prince Williams' title and home.

No plans for the home have officially been revealed but reports have suggested it could become a venue for the charitable foundation he ran as prince.

Highgrove House
Highgrove House now belongs to Prince William as the Duke of Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

Birkhall, Scotland

Just like his mother, Queen Elizabeth, Charles also has a much-loved home in Scotland where he has been travelling to since 2002.

Situated on the Balmoral Estate, and it's where he and wife Camilla spend their summer breaks every year.

Llwynywermod, Wales

King Charles and wife Camilla also have their private property which they have bought themselves.

Their Llwynywermod home in Wales was bought in 2007 and is situated on the edge of the Brecon Beacons.

It includes a farmhouse includes three cottages, a Grade II-listed barn and a separate main house.

While this will not become King Charles's main royal residence, it is expected to remain as one of his homes through his reign.

