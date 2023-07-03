Why are people rioting in France? The reason behind the French protests

3 July 2023, 14:15

French riots in the streets and pictures of fire fighters putting out flames
French riots have been happening following a police shooting of a 17-year-old boy. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

What started the French riots? And where are they happening? Here's everything you need to know about the protests sweeping France.

France is experiencing uproar across their biggest cities as riots and protests are breaking out following the shooting of a teenage boy, Nahel Merzouk, 17.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday 27th June 2023, has led to thousands of arrests across cities including Paris and Marseille after huge gatherings took to the streets to make a stand against the French police.

French President Emmanuel Macron has held emergency security meetings and has called for calm, asking for parents to make sure their children are kept at home and off of social media in a bid to slow the riots.

However, stars including footballer Kylian Mbappe and actor Omar Sy have condemned the violence of French police but have also called for "peaceful and constructive" protests.

Read more: Paris firefighter, 24, dies fighting blaze in underground car park amid deadly France riots

Read more: French rioters ram burning car into mayor's home in 'assassination attempt' in fifth night of anarchy over teen killing

So what exactly caused the French riots? Is there a history? And where are the French riots happening? Here's the latest information.

A night time picture of Paris as rioters set cars alight
Paris riots 2023: Police and firefighters have been deployed across major cities following the violent protests. Picture: Alamy
French protests on the streets of Paris with people holding up 'peace for Nahel' signs
French protests are peacefully happening during the day while riots take place at night. Picture: Alamy

Why are people rioting in France 2023?

The most recent riots began after police shot 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk during a traffic stop in Nanterre, Paris.

Police reported that officers' lives were in danger, however, social media footage of the incident suggests that not to be true.

The death of the teenager, who was an only child, triggered protests across France which has included damaging property, cars being set on fire and thousands of arrests. A Parisian firefighter has also died fighting a blaze in an underground car park.

The police officer who shot Nahel has been arrested with the case immediately being referred to the courts by President Macron. He has also apologised to the family.

Nahel's family, along with many others, have called for the riots to calm down and have said some are just using his death as an excuse to riot.

There is a history of French riots against police across major cities as people continue to condemn police brutality.

Macron has said: "I would like to express the feelings of the entire nation at what has happened and the death of young Nahel, and to tell his family of our solidarity and the nation's affection.

"We have a teenager who has been killed. It's inexplicable, unforgivable."

Protesters in France standing on a statue with black gas canisters
Protests are beginning to show signs of slowing down after thousands of rioters have been arrested in under a week. Picture: Alamy

David Lammy queries the nature of rioting behaviour

Where are the French riots happening?

Paris is the most heavily affected part of France as it was closest to where Nahel was shot.

Nanterre and the surrounding suburbs of Paris are also particularly heavy. There are also riots in Lille, Toulouse, Marseille, Pau and Lyons.

Riots have swept cities for almost a week now but they are beginning to show signs of slowing down. Demonstrations are taking place during the day with riots taking over at night.

Travel to France isn't prohibited but the UK Foreign Office has warned people who are visiting to watch out for travel disruptions.

If you're visiting, keep up to date with latest announcements on the UK's government website and check the latest advice from travel operators and local authorities.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew O’Donnell (left) and Max Wall (right)

School leaver 'dies in shock' hours after friend 'suffers deadly fall' while holidaying in Greece

Thousands of lightning strikes can be seen for the first time

Watch thousands of lightning strikes flash on UK and across the world as new European satellite launches

Leon Gautier

Leon Gautier, last surviving member of elite French D-Day unit, dies aged 100

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law

Hong Kong police offer rewards for arrests of overseas pro-democracy activists

People gather in front of the city hall in Lyon

French show solidarity at town halls targeted in riots after police shooting

Exclusive
Oliver Dowden has been accused of misleading MPs

Deputy PM Oliver Dowden accused of misleading MPs after Conservatives brief their statistics as Treasury analysis

The final images of the Dawood family before the sub trip

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush flew to London to reassure UK businessman and his son over Titanic sub trip

Police attended the explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi

Four injured after building explosion in Tokyo

Servicemen from the US 101 Airborne Division on exercise near the Black Sea port of Constanta in Romania

Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia

Greek politicians take the oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new parliament

Greece’s new parliament sworn in following conservative party’s election victory

The footage has appalled viewers

'But then I have to deal with it': PCSO slammed for 'cowardice' after refusing to intervene in 'shop brawl'

A woman lays a tribute to victims of the Russian attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk

Prize-winning Ukrainian writer dies of injuries after restaurant missile attack

Smoke rises in the military stronghold of Jenin in the occupied West Bank

Eight Palestinians killed as Israeli drones target West Bank militant stronghold

Chris Cummins thought his rescuer was an angel

Ex-mayor, 75, rescued after getting stuck under pipe for five days when 'taking a shortcut to the train station'

Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply loved and appreciated' grandson of Robert De Niro dies aged 19 as devastated mother pays tribute

Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak is facing a threat from the right of the Conservative party over immigration

Rishi Sunak facing threat from right of Conservative party, as MPs demand cuts to 'destabilising' mass migration
Partygate investigator Sue Gray who can start as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff in September

Partygate investigator Sue Gray broke Civil Service code by discussing a job with Labour, inquiry finds
Police officers in front of the Arc de Triomphe

French rioting appears to slow six days after teenager’s death in Paris suburbs

Holidaymakers are facing chaos this summer again

Brits face summer travel chaos again as holiday flights spike and air traffic control overstretched
A mother has been arrested in Manacor

Mother, 45, arrested 'after abandoning five-year-old daughter to drink all day' on Mallorca holiday
Sebastian Harris was the youngest visitor to the Titanic

Youngest ever visitor to the Titanic passed out from lack of oxygen on trip to ocean depths
Smoke rises from Jenin in the occupied West Bank

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on West Bank militant stronghold

A security guard in Beijing wipes away sweat

Heavy floods displace 10,000 in China as Beijing gets respite from extreme heat

Riots have continued for another night in France

Paris firefighter, 24, dies fighting blaze in underground car park amid deadly France riots
The Orkney Islands are weighing up joining Norway

British islands 'consider breaking away and joining Norway' amid fury at Scottish government and Westminster

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit