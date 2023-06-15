Why are Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner getting a divorce? Inside complicated break up

15 June 2023, 12:09

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner looking loved up on the red carpet
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Movie star Kevin Costner and his wife of 19 years Christine Baumgartner are getting a divorce but why? And why is it getting so messy? Here's everything you need to know including kids, net worths and more.

Kevin Costner, aged 68, and wife Christine Baumgartner, aged 49, have officially filed for a divorce and it seems their split is getting messy after it was reported the former model is refusing to leave their marital home.

After nearly 19 years of marriage, Kevin, who has starred in movies including Dancing With Wolves and JFK, is said to be taking further legal action to remove the mother of three of his children out of their shared home.

The actor and former model officially filed for divorce on May 1st 2023 after reportedly splitting in the April.

Here's a look inside their relationship and complicated divorce including their prenup, children and net worth.

Kevin Costner wearing a black blazer and white shirt on the red carpet
Kevin Costner has protected his mega net worth with a prenuptial agreement. Picture: Alamy

Why are Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner getting a divorce?

Christine filed for divorce at the beginning of May citing irreconcilable differences as the main reason behind the break up.

Just one day later, Kevin filed his divorce papers, stating the same reasoning.

A rep for Kevin at the time said: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.

“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Did Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner have a prenup?

Kevin's divorce papers detailed their prenuptial agreement which was made when they married almost 19 years ago.

Details which have emerged so far are:

  • Christine has 30 days to leave their shared home following the split.
  • The couple have shared custody of their three children.
  • Kevin has said he would "contribute as part of his child support obligations $30K per month for a rental house and is willing to advance another $10K for her moving costs.”
Christine Baumgartner wearing a sequin gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Christine Baumgartner is reportedly refusing to leave their family home following them filing for divorce. Picture: Alamy

Who are Kevin Costner's and Christine Baumgartner's children?

The couple have three children together - Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.

Kevin also has Annie Costner, 39, Lily Costner, 36 and Joe Costner, 35 from his previous marriage with Cindy Costner.

He also has son Liam Costner, 26, from his relationship with Bridget Rooney.

What is Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's net worth?

Thanks to his extensive movie career and investment in multiple properties, Kevin has an impressive net worth of $250million, that's almost £200million.

Royalties from his movies and TV shows, real estate and his environmental clean-up company are reportedly all protected by the prenup.

He is said to collect a reported $1.5 million per episode of his hit show Yellowstone.

Christine, a former model, is estimated to be worth $7million/£5.5million. This is largely from her former career and her business the co-founder of handbag company, Cat Bag Couture.

