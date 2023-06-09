Hollywood legend Bill Murray, 73, 'dating' American singer Kelis, 43, after actor 'spotted at her south London concert'

Kelis' husband Mike Mora died from cancer last year. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Actor Bill Murray and 'Milkshake' singer Kelis are 'dating' after the Hollywood legend was spotted 'at the side of the stage' at one her shows in south London.

The unlikely pairing are believed to have been "getting close for a while" after originally meeting in the United States.

It comes one year after Kelis lost her husband Mike Mora, who died from stomach cancer aged 37.

The Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day actor was in London recently for one of her shows, according to The US Sun.

American actor Bill Murray is believed to have attended one of Kelis' London shows recently. Picture: Getty

A friend of the couple told the publication: "[They] met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they're both here."

They continued: "They've clearly hit it off. They were both seen at the same hotel, and he's been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla [in South London].

Murray recently mourned his ex-wife Jennifer Butler, who he separated from in 2008 and died in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kelis lost her husband last year.

According to the insider, this may have brought the two together.

"Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," they claimed.

Kelis performs on the main stage at the Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023 at Brockwell Park on June 03, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Last week, Kelis, 43, performed at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell, south London - with Murray, 72, thought to have been there.

She is most known for her song 'Milkshake', famous for its line: "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard."

Meanwhile, Murray has starred in a number of iconic Hollywood movies, including Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and Zombieland.

More recently, he starred as a villain in Marvel's Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania alongside Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, and is currently filming for Ghostbusters Afterlife's sequel.