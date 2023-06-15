Kevin Costner’s estranged wife refuses to leave $145m California mansion after she filed for divorce

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, was spotted at their $145 million beachfront compound amid their divorce. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner was seen at their $145m beachfront property in Carpinteria California yesterday, after it emerged he was taking legal steps to get her out of the home after news of their divorce emerged last month.

Oscar winning actor Mr Costner, 68, said that Ms Baumgartner, 49, had 30 days to leave - according to reports in the US, citing legal documents.

Mr Costner told a court he believes she is remaining in the property in order to persuade him to cede to ‘various financial demands’ she is making in the divorce proceedings.

Property inspectors were seen on the premises yesterday. Their purpose on the property is unclear.

Ms Baumgartner has already been given $1.45m under terms of the prenup. She was seen running errands yesterday - being spotted at a bank in Montecito - and then returned to the compound.

Christine Baumgartner is seen on May 4, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. Picture: Getty

Mr Costner has reportedly said he is willing to give her an extra $30k per month for a rental property and another $10k for moving costs ‘as part of his child support obligations.’

He has a property portfolio worth an estimated $145m.

He bought a 17-acre site complete with a modest two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch in 2006 for $28.5 million.

In a recent interview he explained how he mortgaged off a piece of property to raise funds for his upcoming film Horizon.

He told Deadline: “'I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

“But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f***ing conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

Baumgartner filed for divorce from The Bodyguard actor on May 1.

Their relationship began in 1998 and they had exchanged vows at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

Following the announcement of the split, Costner's rep Arnold Robinson said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage.”

In his court declaration, he said he gave Christine $100,000 when they got married and $100,000 on their first wedding anniversary, which has grown in savings to $450,000, which could also be used toward the purchase of a new home.

Christine filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

She listed their split date as April 11.