'Heartbroken' Britney Spears says she doesn't do meth as she denies her son Preston and ex Kevin Federline's claims

Britney Spears has hit back at claims she is taking crystal meth. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Britney Spears says her heart is broken as she denied claims made by her ex-husband and son that she is taking hard drugs.

Former dancer Kevin Federline - who has custody of their two children - is said to be concerned for Spears' welfare over fears she's hooked on crystal meth - and attempted an intervention on February 7.

Speaking about his ex-wife, Federline said: "I fear she's on meth - I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys."

Her son Preston, 17, also urged her to get help "before it's too late".

Federline, 45 and Spears, 41, were married from 2004 until 2007 and have two sons children together - Preston and 16-year-old Jayden.

Kevin Federline was married to Britney Spears between 2004 and 2007. Picture: Getty

Responding to the drugs claims, Spears hit back in a message on Instagram: "The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that …

"With Preston saying 'she needs to listen to us before it's too late' … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again.'

She added: "It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l've always felt like the news bullies me …

"It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent ... Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!"

Britney has distanced herself from her family in recent years after ending her lengthy conservatorship - which saw her father have full control over her assets - following a lengthy court battle in 2022.

It comes amid further claims by documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak that the stars' two sons witnessed someone bringing her what looked like drugs shortly before they decided to stop visitation last summer. Ms Barak spent nine months working with the wider Spears family during filming for a forthcoming documentary.

It follows further claims by Federline that Spears' current husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, Cade Hudson, alongside medical professionals were also involved with the intervention plan - with an interventionist on standby.

The singer took to Instagram back in February - around the time the intervention was said to have taken place and as widely reported in the media - writing: "I mean at some point enough is enough!"

Britney Spears and her sons Jayden and Preston in 2013. Picture: Getty

According to Barak, one incident even saw Spears' son Jayden claim he woke in the night to find his mother clutching a kitchen knife.

Her sons are alleged to have become increasingly alarmed by Spears' behaviour — with Barak even recalling one story in which Jayden says Spears insisted on bathing them as if they were babies - despite being aged 12 and 11.

Spears' documented history with addiction was highlighted during the couple's 2007 custody battle, with the California judge concluding she was “a habitual, frequent and continuous” drug user.

The star has never admitted to using drugs, however, in 2021 the star claimed she was forced to take mood stabiliser lithium while still bound by the rules of her conservatorship.

Federline continues to receive $40,000 a month from Spears in child support according to Barak as both children are still under 18.