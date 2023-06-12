'Heartbroken' Britney Spears says she doesn't do meth as she denies her son Preston and ex Kevin Federline's claims

12 June 2023, 08:19

Britney Spears has hit back at claims she is taking crystal meth
Britney Spears has hit back at claims she is taking crystal meth. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Britney Spears says her heart is broken as she denied claims made by her ex-husband and son that she is taking hard drugs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former dancer Kevin Federline - who has custody of their two children - is said to be concerned for Spears' welfare over fears she's hooked on crystal meth - and attempted an intervention on February 7.

Speaking about his ex-wife, Federline said: "I fear she's on meth - I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys."

Her son Preston, 17, also urged her to get help "before it's too late".

Federline, 45 and Spears, 41, were married from 2004 until 2007 and have two sons children together - Preston and 16-year-old Jayden.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Kevin Federline was married to Britney Spears between 2004 and 2007
Kevin Federline was married to Britney Spears between 2004 and 2007. Picture: Getty

Responding to the drugs claims, Spears hit back in a message on Instagram: "The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that …

"With Preston saying 'she needs to listen to us before it's too late' … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again.' 

She added: "It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l've always felt like the news bullies me … 

"It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent ... Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!"

Read more: Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline fears singer is on meth with the father of her two children staging failed intervention

Read more: Britney Spears reveals heartbreak after losing 'miracle baby' a month after announcement

Britney Spears
Britney Spears. Picture: Alamy

Britney has distanced herself from her family in recent years after ending her lengthy conservatorship - which saw her father have full control over her assets - following a lengthy court battle in 2022.

It comes amid further claims by documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak that the stars' two sons witnessed someone bringing her what looked like drugs shortly before they decided to stop visitation last summer. Ms Barak spent nine months working with the wider Spears family during filming for a forthcoming documentary.

It follows further claims by Federline that Spears' current husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, Cade Hudson, alongside medical professionals were also involved with the intervention plan - with an interventionist on standby.

The singer took to Instagram back in February - around the time the intervention was said to have taken place and as widely reported in the media - writing: "I mean at some point enough is enough!"

Britney Spears and her sons Jayden and Preston in 2013
Britney Spears and her sons Jayden and Preston in 2013. Picture: Getty

According to Barak, one incident even saw Spears' son Jayden claim he woke in the night to find his mother clutching a kitchen knife.

Her sons are alleged to have become increasingly alarmed by Spears' behaviour — with Barak even recalling one story in which Jayden says Spears insisted on bathing them as if they were babies - despite being aged 12 and 11.

Spears' documented history with addiction was highlighted during the couple's 2007 custody battle, with the California judge concluding she was “a habitual, frequent and continuous” drug user.

The star has never admitted to using drugs, however, in 2021 the star claimed she was forced to take mood stabiliser lithium while still bound by the rules of her conservatorship.

Federline continues to receive $40,000 a month from Spears in child support according to Barak as both children are still under 18.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand public radio apologises for publishing ‘pro-Kremlin garbage’

Breaking
Solenne Thornon was shot dead while playing on the swings

Killed while on the swings with her sister: British girl, 11, shot dead and parents wounded in row over land in France

Michael Gove refused to be drawn on where it 'went wrong' for Boris Johnson

Michael Gove says only ‘historians’ can judge went wrong for Boris Johnson as MPs to conclude inquiry into Partygate

Mr Gove was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Recollections may vary': Gove dismisses claims made by Guto Harri that Boris wanted to 'sack Rishi Sunak'

Shoppers

Pasta protest urged in Italy as food prices boil over

Breaking
Three divers have died after a fire broke out on the vessel they were staying on

Three British divers who went missing during fire on ship off the coast of Egypt have died, tour operator confirms

Ben McBean with his family

'You’re supposed to die. But I just survived': Double amputee Marine shares candid account of Taliban blast injuries

A total of 10 guests were killed in the crash after the "fairytale" wedding

Ten guests at sport stars' 'fairytale wedding' killed in horror bus crash and dozens injured as driver, 58, arrested

Nicola Sturgeon released a statement saying she knew 'beyond doubt' that she had not broken the law

Humza Yousaf urged to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from SNP after her arrest as she maintains innocence

Rachel Johnson defended her brother's legacy as PM - while admitting she disagree with a lot of his policies

'Apart from Brexit and lockdown, Boris was a superb and underrated PM' says LBC's Rachel Johnson

Philippines Volcano

Thousands on alert as lava spews down Philippines’ Mayon volcano

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in

Australia Bus Crash

Ten killed, 25 injured after bus carrying wedding guests crashes in Australia

The scene was discovered by police investigating a car wash fight in Flax Street, Stoke-on-Trent

Police looking into car wash fight stumble into double murder scene - with woman arrested in Stoke

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had a secret meeting before the weekend's bombshell resignations

Senior Tories tell Boris to 'shut up and go away' after former PM resigned as MP after Partygate report

The shooting took place in the village of Saint-Herbot.

British 11-year-old girl shot dead in France while with her family after reported dispute with neighbours

Latest News

See more Latest News

England's anglers are in crisis after a triple withdrawal on the eve of the Home Nations shore fishing championships next month

England ladies angling team in chaos as half of squad quit in protest over trans competitor
New South Wales police cars vehicles parked in Sydney,NSW, Australia

Australian bus crash leaves 10 dead and 11 injured

I-95-Collapse

Raised stretch of motorway in Philadelphia collapses after fire

Ted-Kaczynski-Suicide

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski ‘died from suicide’

Vatican Pope Surgery

Pope ‘walks a few steps’ as he continues recovery from abdominal surgery

CORRECTION Colombia Plane Crash Children

Children rescued from Colombian jungle recovering as details of ordeal emerge

A Ukrainian serviceman steers a boat in a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine says it has retaken a village – as Russia says it is repelling attacks

Singer Janet Jackson performs in Spain in 2018

Janet Jackson chats to 11-year-old musician during sold-out concert in LA

Eastfield Avenue, Bath, was the scene of the stabbing at 11pm on. Saturday night

Police arrest 11 teens on bus in murder probe after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Nicola Sturgeon in custody after police arrest in connection with SNP investigation

Nicola Sturgeon 'shocked and deeply distressed' after being arrested as part of police probe into SNP finances

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit