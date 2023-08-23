Huge explosion hits Moscow skyscraper in fresh kamikaze drone attack

An investigator examines a damaged skyscraper in Moscow City business district
A massive explosion has hit a skyscraper in Moscow as Russia continues to be targeted in kamikaze drone attacks.

The new One Tower, which is under construction, was hit in the blast, with parts of the 10th to 15th floors destroyed.

The tower was hit by one of three military UAVs which targeted the capital overnight, with footage showing shards of glass and concrete flying from the high-rise.

Moscow has now been targeted by drones for six consecutive days. Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said there were no casualties.

"Air defences downed a drone in the Mozhaisky district of Moscow region, while another unmanned aerial vehicle hit a building under construction in the City," he explained.

Russia claimed there were three drones - two of which were shot down. The third was jammed by electronic warfare weaponry before it hit the skyscraper.

There was also damage to buildings in Khimki, a suburb close to international airport Sheremetyevo.

“City emergency services are inspecting the area within the City perimeter for the effects of the strike,” the mayor added.

However, three have been left dead in drone attacks in the Belgorod area, according to the region's governor.

The hit took place in the village of Lavy, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

He said two people were killed instantly after grenades were dropped on a residential street by a drone and another died later on.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims.

It comes after the US said that it did not support Ukraine in its strikes inside Russia.

Though the drone attacks on Russian soil have occurred almost daily in recent weeks, they have caused little damage.

Flights at several Moscow airports were temporarily suspended on Tuesday as a security precaution amid the attacks, authorities said.

Ukraine has not acknowledged responsibility for the attempted drone strikes, nor have senior Russian leaders made any comment about the development.

