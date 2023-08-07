Extinction Rebellion activist who stabbed fiance to death as he begged her not to jailed for at least 24 years

7 August 2023, 18:30

Blaze Lily Wallace, 28, was pregnant with Samuel Mayo's child when she murdered him near their home in Mortlake, London
Blaze Lily Wallace, 28, was pregnant with Samuel Mayo's child when she murdered him near their home in Mortlake, London. Picture: Police Issue/Instagram

By Chay Quinn

An Extinction Rebellion activist who wanted to be a human rights lawyer was jailed for life after stabbing her fiance to death in the middle of a London street.

Blaze Lily Wallace, 28, was pregnant with Samuel Mayo's child when she murdered him near their home in Mortlake, London - with witnesses saying that the slain man could be heard desperately saying: "Please Blaze. I love you, please Blaze."

Blaze dealt Samuel a killer 4cm wound - leaving him to beg passersby for help before he bled out at around 9.45pm on July 18 2022.

Read More: Murder investigation launched as two men arrested following death of baby boy in Blackpool

Read More: Albanian smuggling gangs offer murderers chance to flee UK for £2,500 as Tories demand end to small boat crossings

Wallace was unanimously convicted at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court for murder and possession of an offensive weapon after a three-week trial.

The court sentenced Wallace to life with a minimum of twenty-four years but caveated that she "may never be released."

Wallace was unanimously convicted at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court for murder and possession of an offensive weapon after a three-week trial.
Wallace was unanimously convicted at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court for murder and possession of an offensive weapon after a three-week trial. Picture: MPS

Judge Rajeev Shetty told Wallace: "You stabbed him once to the chest.

Wearing a Casper the Friendly Ghost sweatshirt: "You stabbed him with sufficient force at a downward angle for the knife to go through his ribcage cartilage and into the heart. He shouted for help and was losing a lot of blood at this time.

"In contrast to the people who tried to assist him, you did nothing and left the scene, allowing him to die and showing a complete lack of remorse that you had stabbed him in the chest.

"He had a life that like yours was blighted by heavy drug use, but despite this, he was well-liked by his family and was well-known in the local area.

"It was a volatile relationship and he had been violent towards you and witnesses gave evidence of a central theme of arguments in the street and home in which you were also the aggressor."

Wallace and Mayo were engaged in a highly volatile relationship involving drug abuse before the murder
Wallace and Mayo were engaged in a highly volatile relationship involving drug abuse before the murder. Picture: Instagram

Wallace claimed the killing was in her defence and that of her unborn child - but the court rejected this claim.

The court heard that the couple were under the influence of heroin, cocaine and cannabis on the night of the stabbing.

Judge Shetty said: "You followed him around six minutes later. You took with you a large knife knife and I reject completely that you took that in case things got violent and you had to protect yourself.

Read More: YouTube chef, 29, 'murders 44-year-old lover and then cut his body up into 14 pieces' in Thailand

"You kept that knife out of view and in rage and anger at being slighted or being called "nasty" you caught up with him outside The Stag Brewery, Lower Richmond Road."

"He was no threat to you at all and he neither attacked you or attempted to attack you and I reject this was excessive self-defence.

"You stabbed him in the middle of the chest where his heart was. There must have been an intention to kill."

The judge sentenced Wallace to four years concurrent to the life term for the offensive weapon charge.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

William Friedkin

Oscar-winning director William Friedkin dies aged 87

OceanGate has appointed a new CEO to lead it through investigations.

OceanGate appoints investment banker as Titan company's new CEO after former chief Stockton Rush's death

Tesla logo

Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn steps down after 13 years

Flooded roads

Stormy weather across northern Europe delays ferry services and flights

Looking west towards Aonach Eagach

Three hillwalkers found dead in Glen Coe after failing to return from hike

Tou Thao and his lawyer

Former officer sentenced to nearly five years for role in George Floyd’s death

Boots plans to close 300 stores

Boots stores closure: First of 300 shops begin to close - here's the full list

The 1975 face legal action over controversial Malaysia performance

The 1975 face legal action after controversial Malaysian performance

Boots has announced more store closures as the high-street giants grips with crisis

Boots stores closure: More branches of the 300 shops set to close announced - here's the full list

Activists say they destroyed Land Rover tyres over the death of two Wimbledon schoolgirls

Activists destroy Land Rover tyres in 'retaliation' for two girls killed after car crashed into their school party

Rutherford was rushed to hospital by his fearful fiancee

Olympian Greg Rutherford rushed to hospital 'screaming and raking at his skin' as fiancee left fearing he'd die

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First 15 migrants board Bibby Stockholm: Flanked by police single men move onto the controversial barge

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, confessed to battering Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, and then dismembering his body

YouTube chef, 29, 'murders 44-year-old lover and then cut his body up into 14 pieces' in Thailand

Ian Watkins condition now not 'life threatening' after he was stabbed in jail attack

Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins' injuries 'not life-threatening' after jail attack

Russia Ukraine War

Russia blasts Saudi Arabia talks on ending war in Ukraine

Scouts at the site

Thousands of scouts to leave South Korean world jamboree as storm Khanun looms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bus crash

Three killed after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania

A firefighting plane swoops

Lebanese, Greek and Jordanian aircraft help fight Cyprus forest fire

Pubs have struggled under the twin challenges of rising costs and the cost of living crisis eating into spending by customers

Record number of pubs forced to call last orders as 'perfect storm' caused by soaring costs and weak demand hits
A man suffered a dangerous cat bite

Brit rushed for emergency surgery as arm swells up in mysterious new bacterial infection after feral cat bite
The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First migrants board Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after Government confirm initial 50 will arrive today
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants arrive at Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'
Bus crash scene

‘Multiple passengers dead’ after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines presents protest to Chinese ambassador over water cannon incident

England's women are through to the quarter finals

England's Lionesses through to World Cup quarter finals after beating Nigeria on penalties despite red card
Matt Hancock in the lip sync video

Matt Hancock slammed for cringeworthy video lip syncing Barbie song, as viewers say 'he needs an intervention'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit