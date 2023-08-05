Murder investigation launched as two men arrested following death of baby boy in Blackpool

A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was initially held on suspicion of murder, while a second man, aged 30, was held on suspicion of causing the death of a child and child neglect.
A murder investigation has been launched after a baby boy was pronounced dead in Blackpool, with two men arrested in connection with his death.

Police were called after the child was found in an "unresponsive" state on July 27, before being rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was initially held on suspicion of murder, while a second man, aged 30, was held on suspicion of causing the death of a child and child neglect.

The two men have since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Speaking in connection with the incident, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that officers were called to the hospital at 7.15pm on 27 July, but "very sadly, the baby boy was pronounced deceased a short time later".

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said: "An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the baby boy's death.

"A Home Office post mortem examination has taken place... The cause of the baby's death is awaiting further investigation."

Detective Superintendent Smith added: "First and foremost my thoughts remain with the baby's loved ones at this extremely distressing time. We are continuing to work hard to establish exactly what led to his death.

"Although we have made arrests, our enquiries are very much ongoing.

"If you saw or heard anything which could help our investigation but have not come forward yet, I would urge you to do so as soon as possible.

"You can contact the police on 101 quoting log 1268 of July 27."

