Extinction Rebellion activists tip 'coal' outside Lloyds of London insurance market

23 April 2021, 07:22 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 08:35

Extinction Rebellion activists have tipped ‘coal’ outside Lloyds of London insurance market
Extinction Rebellion activists have tipped ‘coal’ outside Lloyds of London insurance market. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

By Maddie Goodfellow

Extinction Rebellion activists have tipped ‘coal’ outside Lloyds of London insurance market in protest at the planned Cumbria coal mine.

Protesters turned up at around 7am and use a tipper truck to tip the material out onto the floor.

They unveiled a banner which reads 'Lloyd's insures C02lonialism' - in reference to the alleged financial support the insurance offers the fossil fuel industry.

The climate change movement has formed a new specialised group inside the organisation called 'Insurance Rebellion', which aims to disrupt insurance firms that work on major energy projects.

Harriet, 28, from Insurance Rebellion, said: "Every day that Lloyd’s continues to insure fossil fuel projects we move one step closer to climate breakdown.

READ MORE: XR activists 'carefully' smash 19 windows at HSBC's Canary Wharf offices

READ MORE: Campaigners tell Government to crack down on toxic air after girl's death

"Fossil fuel companies are destroying our planet, causing millions of people’s homes to be flooded, burnt to the ground in wildfires, and reclaimed by rising sea levels.

"We have to stop fossil fuels now before the climate emergency becomes any worse. Fossil fuel companies can’t run without insurance, so let’s stop insuring them."

Protesters have accused Lloyds of London of enabling a "climate breakdown"
Protesters have accused Lloyds of London of enabling a "climate breakdown". Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Lloyd’s has come under increasing pressure from climate protesters in several countries to stop its underwriting projects which could cause significant damage to the environment, including a controversial Adani 'mega-mine' in Australia.

Australian Frontline Action on Coal activist Hayley Sestokas said: "Adani is building its mine on stolen land. The Wangan and Jagalingou people have said no to Adani four times.

"Australia is already the world’s biggest exporter of coal. If the Galilee Basin is opened up, this would double our output at a time when the world desperately needs to move away from coal to curb runaway climate change.

"That’s why people from all over Australia are putting their bodies on the line to resist the building of this mine. Lloyd’s need to stop insuring this deadly project. It’s great to see people taking action in London today."

READ MORE: Joe Biden urges world leaders to ‘step up’ as he vows to halve US emissions

The market announced in December 2020 that it aims to end new investments in coal, oil sands and Arctic energy by 2022.

It marks the second day of disruptive protests in the financial heart of the capital, with XR protesters yesterday smashing the windows of HSBC's headquarters.

Nine women have now been charged following the incident - including London mayoral candidate Valerie Brown.

They will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with criminal damage.

Lloyd's has been contact for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indian ICU ward after a fire

Fire kills 13 Covid-19 patients at Indian hospital

Coronavirus vaccine queue

India reports global record of 314,000 new coronavirus infections
Pregnant woman

Gender reveal party explosion rocks several US towns

Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sails during a search for KRI Nanggala

Worries grow about Indonesian sub’s crew as oxygen dwindles

Belgium Climate Summit

Gates, Bloomberg to appear at climate summit

Passengers arriving from India will have to enter a quarantine hotel

Travel restrictions for passengers entering UK from India as country added to red list

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Stuart Lawrence

Stephen Lawrence Day: Brother Stuart responds to UK race report verdict
Nick challenged the Culture Minister over Covid mourner limits at funerals

'You only get one chance to say goodbye' - Nick Ferrari challenges Minister over mourner limits
A leak of the PM's text has caused a call for an investigation

'PM was right to hire Dominic Cummings' former Tory adviser says
David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You've done a better job in two minutes than Keir Starmer did at PMQs'
Nick pressed the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary over Covid funeral mourner limits

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London