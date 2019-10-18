Extinction Rebellion Protester Climbs Big Ben Dressed As Boris Johnson
18 October 2019, 17:28
Tree surgeon Ben Atkinson, aged 43, has begun a free solo climb of the scaffolding around Big Ben dressed as Boris Johnson.
He dropped an Extinction Rebellion banner to "highlight Government inaction on the climate and ecological emergency".
LBC's Lucy Hough reports he is now climbing back down the scaffolding.
The Extinction Rebellion protester Ben Atkinson is now slowly making his way down Big Ben while taking phone calls— LBC (@LBC) October 18, 2019
📸@lucyhough33 pic.twitter.com/RxfU5XcJ32