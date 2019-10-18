Extinction Rebellion Protester Climbs Big Ben Dressed As Boris Johnson

18 October 2019, 17:28

Tree surgeon Ben Atkinson, aged 43, has begun a free solo climb of the scaffolding around Big Ben dressed as Boris Johnson.

He dropped an Extinction Rebellion banner to "highlight Government inaction on the climate and ecological emergency".

LBC's Lucy Hough reports he is now climbing back down the scaffolding.

