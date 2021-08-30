Extinction Rebellion protesters block London's Tower Bridge

Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked Tower Bridge after descending on London on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked Tower Bridge with a van and caravan.

The Metropolitan Police has warned of disruption as hundreds of activists descended on the capital on Monday afternoon.

The force said: "Officers were on scene almost immediately. We are working with @CityPolice to get traffic moving again.

"Activists are also laying on the junction north of Tower Bridge, this is causing further disruption."

In the last couple of moments, protesters have blocked Tower Bridge. Activists are using a van and a caravan to obstruct the road.



Officers were on scene almost immediately. We are working with @CityPolice to get traffic moving again. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 30, 2021

XR added on Twitter that the "world's most famous bridge is blocked".

BREAKING: another Towering achievement from #ExtinctionRebellion as the world’s most famous bridge is BLOCKED ✊🌉✊

The Impossible Tea Party continues... pic.twitter.com/7LGbZSd1Dt — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) August 30, 2021

The Met later said that protesters would be arrested if they did not move on.

In a tweet, they said: "Tower Bridge and the junction north of the bridge, including Mansell Street, continue to be blocked by activists.

"We'll be warning those protesting that this obstruction of roads is unreasonable and they must disperse. If they do not move, they may be arrested.

They added: "Officers are now engaging with the group and have begun warning those that refuse to move that they may be arrested."

Officers are now engaging with the group and have begun warning those that refuse to move that they may be arrested. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 30, 2021

The protest is one of many under the group's planned two-weeks of action in London.

It started over a week ago, with the group holding demonstrations across the city every day since.

There have been protests and lock-ins in Leicester Square, Covent Garden and outside Buckingham Palace, where the Victoria Memorial was vandalised.

On Saturday, hundreds of Animal Rebellion protesters - which is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion - descended on Smithfield Market.

They gathered both inside and outside the market in Farringdon, campaigning against animal cruelty.

Yesterday, dozens XR members gathered inside the Science Museum and started a procession, with some gluing themselves to the railings inside and refusing to leave.

More follows...