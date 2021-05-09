'Extraordinary' NHS praised as one third of UK adults receive second Covid vaccine jab

The NHS has been praised by Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has praised the "extraordinary efforts of NHS staff and volunteers" after a third of UK adults received their second coronavirus vaccine dose.

Ministers queued up to praise the "phenomenal rollout" of the jabs.

Government data released on Sunday shows 35,371,669 first doses have been given out, with 17,669,379 second jabs distributed.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "One third of adults in the UK have now had their second dose of the Covid vaccine, a testament to the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff and volunteers.

"Thank you to everyone who has made this happen.

"Get your jab when called."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "This milestone is yet more evidence of the huge national vaccination effort we are in the middle of.

"I pay tribute to the huge team - NHS staff, councils and of course our wonderful volunteers who are working so hard to deliver vaccines in all parts of the United Kingdom.

"The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and tens of thousands of lives are being saved but the job is not yet done, I urge everyone, when the time comes, to get the jab."

The UK is among the leading countries for giving out first doses, having concentrated on getting as many out to begin with before following up with a second dose later.

A further two deaths within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 127,605.

A further 1,770 cases were also confirmed.

It brings the total to 4,434,860.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "The UK's vaccination programme has been a huge success and reaching this milestone is a fantastic achievement.

"The phenomenal rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines is a testament to all involved from the scientists who developed them to the incredible NHS staff and volunteers delivering them.

"Everybody involved should rightly be proud of their contribution and I urge all those invited to step up and book in your jab, and play a part in our journey out of the pandemic and back to normality."