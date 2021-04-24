New photos show the huge scale of UK's 'heroic' vaccine effort

New photos show the scale and personal moments of the vaccine effort. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

By Will Taylor

New images showing the scale and personal moments of the UK's Covid vaccination effort have been released.

The never-seen-before photographs capture moments in museums, stadiums and cathedrals as the operation to roll out jabs got under way with an army of health workers and volunteers.

Photojournalists Jude Palmer, Glenn Edward and Liam McBurney have showcased the story of Britain's rapid vaccination programme, as the Government now campaigns to get under-50s to receive their dose.

Images include smiling vaccinators and volunteers, socially distanced patients waiting for their injections at Salisbury Cathedral and an elderly couple holding hands at a vaccination site.

Read more: Over half of UK adult population has now had at least one Covid-19 vaccine

Read more: Vaccines 'significantly reduce Covid-19 infections and likely cut transmission'

A man receives his jab at the vaccination centre at Herne Bay Community Centre, Kent. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

An elderly couple queue for their vaccines. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

Social distancing at the vaccination centre in Salisbury Cathedral. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

Another photo shows how no effort has been spared in getting the vaccine to the most needy, even in the more remote parts of the UK.

It shows a man getting his jab in his garden on Rathlin Island, off the coast of Northern Ireland.

Read more: World's most effective malaria vaccine developed by UK scientists

People queuing at the vaccination centre in Salisbury Cathedral. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

Jennifer Shiels after receiving a vaccination at Oakleaf Medical Practice, Derry. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "These incredible photographs show the heroic efforts of thousands of vaccinators and volunteers in every corner of the UK who have given so much to protect the most vulnerable in our society against this cruel virus.

"While there is much to celebrate with over 45 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far, the battle is not yet over.

"I urge everyone to do their bit - when you get the call, get the jab."

Government data up to April 23 shows 33,508,590 first doses have been given out. The UK population is estimated at 66,796,807, so the latest figures show that more than half the population have now had their first jab.

Read more: 'A great day of hope': War-torn Syria receives first Covid vaccines

The photographers captured the images in February and March.

Ms Palmer said: "It's been an honour to witness the incredible rollout of the life-saving vaccine first-hand and document this in a meaningful, compassionate way.

A health worker (right) holds hands. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

A health worker preparing an injection at the vaccination centre in Birmingham. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

"The photography project tells many genuine stories of people involved in the vaccine programme and those that have come forward to have their vaccine already, from their smiles, laughs, nerves, and sighs of relief as we get one step closer to a more normal way of life."

Mr McBurney, from Belfast, captured the image on Rathlin Island, which showed Dr Gavin Chestnutt administering the vaccine to 92-year-old Duncan Smythe.

Dr Chestnutt said: "It's been a real honour to play such a central part in the vaccine rollout programme and witness people's physical relief as they get their first and second jabs.

A health worker at the vaccination centre at Newbury Racecourse. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

A woman attending the vaccination centre in The Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells, Wales. Picture: www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and the NHS./PA Media

"To save elderly people travelling to the clinic through snow and frosty conditions, I've been travelling round on boats and by car to reach the most remote corners of Northern Ireland.

"Most overwhelming has been to see how grateful everyone has been for getting their vaccine and finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel."

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the images provide an opportunity for people to look back on the vaccination programme and reflect on the efforts made to protect those most vulnerable to Covid-19.