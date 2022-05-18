Fabricant denies 'making light of rape' after posting emoji tweet about rape arrest MP

18 May 2022, 12:32 | Updated: 18 May 2022, 12:46

Michael Fabricant faced backlash for "joking" that he will attended PMQ’s today to "prove" he is not the Tory MP arrested for rape
Michael Fabricant faced backlash for "joking" that he will attended PMQ’s today to "prove" he is not the Tory MP arrested for rape. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Megan Hinton

Michael Fabricant is facing a backlash after he posted a tweet "joking" that he will attended Prime Minister's Questions today to "prove" he is not the Tory MP who was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The MP for Lichfield, made the "inappropriate" comment on his social media account where he wrote: "I am expecting a strong turnout of Conservative MPs at Prime Minister's Questions today. Not only to demonstrate their strong support for Boris!!. BUT also to prove they are NOT the one told by the Chief Whip to stay at home. I'll be there," followed by the 'crazy face' emoji.

The post was met with widespread criticism from colleagues and the public, with Labour MP Chris Bryant writing: "Seriously Michael take this down now. It shows callous disregard for the alleged victims, and it implies rape and sexual assault are a laughing matter. Take it down."

But the Conservative MP defended his tweet by writing: "No-one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it.

"But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers."

Mr Fabricant has been spoken to by Tory whips about the tweet, which party sources have called "inappropriate".

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner labelled Mr Fabricant's tweet "grotesque", while shadow health secretary Wes Streeting warned "this isn't a joke".

According to the Emojipedia website, the symbol used is also known as "crazy face" and "often conveys a sense of fun, excitement, wackiness, buffoonery, or joking".

Read more: Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault released on bail

Fellow Labour MP Charlotte Nichols said: "One of the grimmest things about working in Westminster is not just the regularity with which allegations of rape and sexual assault come up, but the fact people like Fabricant here trivialise these as a laughing matter or quirky bit of gossip complete with (the) emoji."

Ahead on PMQ's speaker of the house Sir Lindsay Hoyle discouraged MPs from attempting to name the Tory MP at the centre of the allegations.

He told the Commons: "The House will know that a member has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an allegation of very serious criminal offences.

"I understand that the member has confirmed he will not attend the House of Commons while the investigation is ongoing.

"I, the House of Commons Commission and the House service take the safety of our staff and parliamentary community as a whole very seriously and are ensuring any necessary measures are taken in respect of MPs, employees and staff."

Adding: "While the investigation is ongoing I believe that it'd be wholly inappropriate for any further reference to be made to this matter in the House, including any attempt to name the member concerned.

"I'd appreciate your cooperation on this matter."

He previously told LBC that he will clean up the House adding that he will "protect the people who've worked in that house and making sure that their futures can continue".

Read more: Imran Ahmad Khan quits as Wakefield MP after sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

Scotland Yard said in an updated statement: "In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009."The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

"An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime."

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

"He was taken into custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-June."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told LBC this morning she was "very, very concerned" at the reports.

Read more: 'Porn MP' Neil Parish threatens to stand for re-election against Tory candidate

The Conservatives have been rocked by a series of scandals in recent months, prompting renewed scrutiny of sleaze in Westminster.

Earlier in May Neil Parish formally resigned as MP for Tiverton and Honiton after admitting watching porn twice in the Commons in a "moment of madness".

Last month International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan revealed she has been at the "sharp-end of misogyny" by some of her male colleagues, "many times over".

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she was pinned against a wall by a male MP "many years ago" - and the politician involved is no longer in Parliament.

"Well, we might describe it as wandering hands, if you like, we might describe it as a number of years ago being pinned up against a wall by a male MP who is now no longer in the House, I'm pleased to say, declaring that I must want him because he was a powerful man," she told Nick.

Ms Trevelyan said she has experienced "wandering hands" from "half a dozen" male colleagues during her time in Parliament, some of whom were "repeat offenders".

She added these "power abuses by a small minority" of male colleagues are "completely unacceptable".

In April, former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned from his post as Wakefield MP after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Just weeks before that, fellow Tory MP David Warburton had the Conservative whip withdrawn after allegations of sexual harassment were made to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

Over the last year, about 15 MPs are expected to have been investigated by Parliament's ICGS - set up in the aftermath of the #MeToo scandal - that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Breaking
Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.

Russian soldier admits killing civilian in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs

PM says Government is 'helping people in any way we can' as he's grilled on windfall tax

The "inappropriate" motivational workshops were "not approved by management"

Sex toy, poker and jive dance workshops offered to civil servants working from home

Heavy downpours of red and orange coloured rain are forecast to fall in parts of the UK

Blood rain, hail and lightning to batter UK as huge plume of Saharan dust hits Britain

Boris Johnson will face PMQs later today

Watch PMQs: Boris Johnson grilled as inflation hits 40-year high

The Azovstal steelworks plant. Inset: Russian president Vladimir Putin

Fears Russia could renege on deal to free soldiers captured during siege of Mariupol

The Queen's Jubilee is set to be disrupted by a Tube strike.

Fury as Tube strike set to cause travel chaos for Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Finland and Sweden handed in their Nato applications on Wednesday.

Finland and Sweden apply to join Nato - adding nearly a million troops to force

A detective has revealed she struggles to pay for her child's school lunch at the end of the month

Detective on £40k 'struggles to feed her child at end of month' amid cost of living crisis

Ania Jedrkowiak has been named by police as the woman stabbed to death in an alleyway

Woman, 21, stabbed in London alleyway named as police make second arrest

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been locked in a defamation trial in the US

Amber Heard furiously denies assaulting Johnny Depp or previous partners as evidence ends

Liz Truss explained plans to alter parts of the Northern Ireland protocol

'We don’t want to scrap NI protocol, just the bits that don’t work': Truss tells LBC

A man has been arrested after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked during pitch celebrations

Sheffield United star Billy Sharp needed stitches after headbutt by Forest pitch invader

A Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences has been released on bail

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault released on bail

The plane nosedived into a Chinese mountain

China plane crash that killed 132 was 'caused intentionally by someone in cockpit'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland and Sweden apply to join alliance
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking in Brussels

US treasury and global banks unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia’s war
Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, during a court hearing in Kyiv

Russian soldier pleads guilty in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict
Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

Nearly 1,000 troops have left Mariupol steelworks, says Russia
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Finland and Sweden submit applications for Nato membership

Flowers and candles left in Kongsberg following the attacks

Man charged in Norway bow-and-arrow attack pleads guilty to murder
Search and rescue workers at the crash site in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

No information released by US about March plane crash, says China
A cat sitting in grass

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

A mountaineer waves as she arrives at the airport after climbing Mount Everest

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

A part of an apartment is seen at the side of damaged during a heavy fighting buildings in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo)

Ukraine hopes to swap Mariupol steel plant fighters for Russian POWs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller hosting Ukrainian refugees admits she regrets it

Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'
EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Tearing up of NI Protocol is 'sabre-rattling' and risks trade war with EU
Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers
Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity
NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of senior officials soars by 125%

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of managers soars by 125%
Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police