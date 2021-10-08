Breaking News

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger down for second time in a week

It is the second outage in a week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are down for some users for the second time in a week.

The social media giants have apologised to users who are unable to refresh their home pages due to the outage.

Facebook tweeted: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience."

Instagram added: "We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We're so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."

Data on the web service monitoring platform DownDetector showed that there had been over 19,000 reports of an outage on Instagram at 7.50pm.

Facebook peaked at the same time, with over 1,600 reports.

The outage comes after the Facebook-owned platforms were out for almost seven hours on Monday.

Read more: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram back online after suffering six-hour outage

Monday's outage, which affected Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, left billions of the platforms' users unable to get online.

Facebook said the glitch was caused by an error during a routine maintenance job and "not by malicious activity".

This story is being updated