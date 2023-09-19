Outrage over fake 'cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits' which Bavarian prince says degrades historic festival

Fake folk costumes that let festivalgoers flaunt their bodies degrade the cultural value of Oktoberfest, a Bavarian prince has claimed.

Prince of Bavaria, Luitpold Rupprecht Heinrich, 72, whose great-grandfather was the last Bavarian King, said that cheaply made costumes are turning the historic festival into a "carnival."

Heinrich said: "When I see Chinese-made folk costumes made of plastic, pseudo-costumes with tight dirndls, then the whole thing becomes a carnival.

"We all talk about cultural appropriation today. Here it's happening to us Bavarians!"

Heinrich told a local radio station: "If the whole thing is just about wearing a costume to get drunk in . . . you lose a lot of culture and tradition in the process."

Gents are often seen in lederhosen, while ladies wear 'dirndls', a traditional dress that consists of a low necklined bodice, a blouse and a high-waisted skirt.

Traditionalists have argued that in recent years, Oktoberfest, which has been held in Munich for 213 years, has become less of a celebration of Bavarian culture, and more a chance for people to drink huge quantities of beer and wear low-cut and cheap fancy dress.