Family 'devastated' as seven puppies stolen from home days after Christmas

30 December 2024, 21:18

Police have shared an image of the puppies
Police have shared an image of the puppies. Picture: Dorset Police

By Henry Moore

A Dorset family have been left “devasted” after seven puppies were stolen from their home just days after Christmas.

The five-week-old lurcher pups were reported stolen from Shroton in Dorset after people gained entry to a building between 10.50pm and 11.10pm on Saturday.

Police have issued a desperate appeal for witnesses and have arrested two adults, a 28-year-old man from east Dorset and a 22-year-old woman from Wimborne, in connection with the theft.

The puppies remain missing.

Pc Sebastian Haggett, of Dorset Police's rural crime team, said: "I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, as well as nearby residents with doorbell or CCTV cameras or motorists with dashcam who were driving in the area and may have captured relevant footage.

rough coated lurcher dog
rough coated lurcher dog. Picture: Alamy

"We are particularly interested in the activity of a white Audi A1 that was seen in the vicinity."

At such a young age, the small dogs remain totally reliant on their mother to survive.

"We would urge anyone who may have seen them for sale locally in unusual circumstances, or has any information about their whereabouts, to urgently contact Dorset Police," Pc Haggett added.

"The family involved in this reported theft are devastated and we wish to do all we can to get these family pets home."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240197969.

