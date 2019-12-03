Family of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan condemn his actions

Family of London Bridge attack Usman Khan condemn his actions. Picture: PA

They are "saddened" and "shocked" by his actions.

The family of the Fishmongers' Hall attacker Usman Khan said they are "saddened and shocked" by the terror attack in London Bridge that shook the capital on Friday 29th November.

They have said they "totally condemn his actions".

They added: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured."

Convicted of plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange in 2012, he was released from prison on licence last year.

This was halfway through his 16-year prison sentence and caused controversy.

He launched the fatal attack on Friday 29th November at a 'Learning Together' event at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge.

These comments come after vigils were held for the two victims of the attack - Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt.