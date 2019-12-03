Family of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan condemn his actions

3 December 2019, 17:28 | Updated: 3 December 2019, 18:24

Family of London Bridge attack Usman Khan condemn his actions
Family of London Bridge attack Usman Khan condemn his actions. Picture: PA

They are "saddened" and "shocked" by his actions.

The family of the Fishmongers' Hall attacker Usman Khan said they are "saddened and shocked" by the terror attack in London Bridge that shook the capital on Friday 29th November.

They have said they "totally condemn his actions".

They added: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured."

Convicted of plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange in 2012, he was released from prison on licence last year.

This was halfway through his 16-year prison sentence and caused controversy.

He launched the fatal attack on Friday 29th November at a 'Learning Together' event at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge.

These comments come after vigils were held for the two victims of the attack - Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Porter who fought off London Bridge attacker with pole reveals what happened

Wild polar bear spray-painted with 'T-34' confuses scientists

London Bridge attack: Family of terrorist Usman Khan 'saddened and shocked'
Prince Andrew needs to cooperate over Epstein now, says victims' lawyer

Prince Andrew needs to cooperate over Epstein now, victims' lawyer tells LBC

'I saw him go under the car': Essex hit-and-run survivor describes moment of fatal crash

The News Explained

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant
Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

An expert explained what a points-based immigration system would mean

What is points-based immigration? Expert reveals it could lead to more immigration
Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party