Family of Jo Cox pay tribute five years after her murder

16 June 2021, 12:55 | Updated: 16 June 2021, 13:13

Jo Cox was murdered on 16 June 2016
Jo Cox was murdered on 16 June 2016. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Jo Cox's family have paid tribute to her five years after her death, saying they remain optimistic about the future and that they miss her "every day."

The Labour MP was shot and stabbed in her constituency - Batley and Spen - by a far-right supporter in June 2016.

Her sister, Kim Leadbeater, is now standing as the Labour candidate for the upcoming by-election in the same constituency.

However she suspended campaigning for the fifth anniversary of Ms Cox's death.

A statement from the whole family said: "We all miss Jo every day. Her energy, warmth, passion, humour and love.

"She looked for and believed in the best of people and the best of our country, for what unites us, rather than where we disagree.

Read more: MPs lead furious backlash over proposed four-week delay to June 21 lockdown easing

Read more: Man, 57, charged after journalist confronted at anti-lockdown protest

Jo Cox's sister, Kim Leadbeater, met with Labour leader Keir Starmer as a part of her campaign trail.
Jo Cox's sister, Kim Leadbeater, met with Labour leader Keir Starmer as a part of her campaign trail. Picture: PA

"We remain optimistic that her vision of a country where we are better at recognising what we have in common is gradually getting closer.

"Though our family has been devastated by our loss, we still feel Jo's love as a mum, wife, daughter, sister and auntie every single day of our lives."

Members of Parliament also paid tribute to Ms Cox during Prime Minister's Questions.

Boris Johnson said: "My thoughts, and I'm sure those of the whole house, are with her family and friends."

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: "Jo had already changed so many lives for the better. She was passionate about creating a fairer, more just world.

"I know she would have gone on to achieve so much more and that she would have been so proud of the work of her foundation and what it's doing in her name."

The Jo Cox Foundation was set up after her death and campaigns under the banner "More in Common" in attempt to bring people together.

Latest News

See more Latest News

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with her EU Digital Covid Certificate

EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists

Alastair Morgan has told LBC he feels "vindicated" after a bombshell report into Metropolitan Police corruption

Daniel Morgan's brother tells LBC he feels 'vindicated' after Met Police corruption report
Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, and US president Joe Biden shake hands ahead of their summit

Biden and Putin open summit with a handshake

Digby the 'defusing' dog was taken to the scene with hopes of helping the woman

Hero dog 'Digby' saves woman from taking her own life on motorway bridge
Ian Blackford has quizzed Boris Johnson on leaked WhatsApp messages in which he is said to have called Hancock "f***ing hopeless"

Blackford asks for PM to confirm the messages leaked by Cummings
Nora Quoirin

Malaysia court rules against coroner verdict in Nora Quoirin’s death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien ponders mandatory vaccines and 'no jab no job' policies
Nick Ferrari made the point after the cocktail of drugs was approved

'Donald Trump was right': Nick Ferrari explains after Covid cocktail approved for NHS
'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed
Eddie Mair's revealing timeline of the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK

Eddie Mair's revealing timeline of how the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK
Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones

Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones
UK benefits from Australia deal 'hidden inside giant cake' says former trade negotiator

Australian ex-negotiator 'hasn't heard any benefits' for UK in new trade deal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London