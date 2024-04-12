Family of mum who was drowned by rapist says news of his potential release came as ‘complete bolt out of the blue’

Victor Farrant could be released from prison on "compassionate grounds" following a terminal cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The children of a woman who was raped and drowned by her former partner have slammed the possibility of his release from prison on "compassionate grounds" following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Victor Farrant - who could have months to live - was jailed for life in 1998 for the murder of his former girlfriend Glenda Hoskins, 44, and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler, 45.

The daughter of Mrs Hoskins is now campaigning to stop his release, as the family have described him as an "incredibly dangerous man with a hatred of women".

Katie Hoskins told LBC she was scared for "wider society" should he be released and that it isn't worth the risk.

Speaking to LBC, Ms Hoskins’ daughter said upon learning he could be released early: “It’s been incredibly hard, the email which came just three weeks ago was a complete shock, a complete bolt out of the blue.

"Over the years where my brothers and I have rebuilt our lives and this person, we don’t sit there thinking about him very much, he’s become quite an abstract person in our lives.

“The judge at the time was so strong on ‘this defendant should never be released’ because of what he’d done to my mum but also because of the attacks on the other women six weeks earlier.”

Farrant was jailed in November 1988 for a total of 12 years for rape and other offences, but weeks after he was released on November 7, 1995, he savagely beat Ms Fidler at her home in Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Six weeks later, he murdered accountant Mrs Hoskins at her luxury waterside home in Portsmouth by pushing her under the water in the bath.

He left her body in the attic where it was found by 15-year-old Katie.

After killing Mrs Hoskins, Farrant went on the run and was eventually found in the south of France.

Farrant was jailed for the murder of Glenda Hoskins and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler. Picture: Alamy

Katie Hoskins described Farrant as a "very manipulative person", adding his former probabtion officer said he was a "really dangerous man".

"He masks his hatred of women by being this very charming, very convincing person," she said.

In a letter, the family said Farrant had not shown remorse in prison and add: "It appears grossly unjust if he is getting released early due to ill health - and the words 'compassionate release' make my blood boil.

"Our mother was raped and murdered and subjected to months of terror and stalking by this vile creature - where's her compassion?

"He raped and drowned her and rolled her body up in a carpet for her daughter to find.

"Our mother died through the most violent and horrible ways - why is this man afforded an early release for dignity in death which our mother was never afforded?"

Katie Hoskinds added: “The judge at the time was so strong on ‘this defendant should never be released’ because of what he’d done to my mum but also because of the attacks on the other women six weeks earlier.

At the sentencing for Ms Hoskin's murder and the attempted murder of Ms Fidler, Mr Justice Butterfield had said: "This murder was so terrible and you are so dangerous that in your case the sentence of life should mean just that.

"You should never be released."

The Ministry of Justice will ultimately decide whether to release him or not.