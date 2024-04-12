Family of mum who was drowned by rapist says news of his potential release came as ‘complete bolt out of the blue’

12 April 2024, 16:50

Victor Farrant could be released from prison on "compassionate grounds" following a terminal cancer diagnosis
Victor Farrant could be released from prison on "compassionate grounds" following a terminal cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The children of a woman who was raped and drowned by her former partner have slammed the possibility of his release from prison on "compassionate grounds" following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Victor Farrant - who could have months to live - was jailed for life in 1998 for the murder of his former girlfriend Glenda Hoskins, 44, and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler, 45.

The daughter of Mrs Hoskins is now campaigning to stop his release, as the family have described him as an "incredibly dangerous man with a hatred of women".

Katie Hoskins told LBC she was scared for "wider society" should he be released and that it isn't worth the risk.

Speaking to LBC, Ms Hoskins’ daughter said upon learning he could be released early: “It’s been incredibly hard, the email which came just three weeks ago was a complete shock, a complete bolt out of the blue.

"Over the years where my brothers and I have rebuilt our lives and this person, we don’t sit there thinking about him very much, he’s become quite an abstract person in our lives.

“The judge at the time was so strong on ‘this defendant should never be released’ because of what he’d done to my mum but also because of the attacks on the other women six weeks earlier.”

Hoskins clip

Farrant was jailed in November 1988 for a total of 12 years for rape and other offences, but weeks after he was released on November 7, 1995, he savagely beat Ms Fidler at her home in Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Six weeks later, he murdered accountant Mrs Hoskins at her luxury waterside home in Portsmouth by pushing her under the water in the bath.

He left her body in the attic where it was found by 15-year-old Katie.

After killing Mrs Hoskins, Farrant went on the run and was eventually found in the south of France.

Read more: Search continues for dismembered torso after human remains found in Croydon park

Farrant was jailed for the murder of Glenda Hoskins and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler
Farrant was jailed for the murder of Glenda Hoskins and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler. Picture: Alamy

Katie Hoskins described Farrant as a "very manipulative person", adding his former probabtion officer said he was a "really dangerous man".

"He masks his hatred of women by being this very charming, very convincing person," she said.

In a letter, the family said Farrant had not shown remorse in prison and add: "It appears grossly unjust if he is getting released early due to ill health - and the words 'compassionate release' make my blood boil.

"Our mother was raped and murdered and subjected to months of terror and stalking by this vile creature - where's her compassion?

"He raped and drowned her and rolled her body up in a carpet for her daughter to find.

"Our mother died through the most violent and horrible ways - why is this man afforded an early release for dignity in death which our mother was never afforded?"

Read more: Cleaners at shopping centre given stab proof vests amid rise in staff assaults

Katie Hoskinds added: “The judge at the time was so strong on ‘this defendant should never be released’ because of what he’d done to my mum but also because of the attacks on the other women six weeks earlier.

At the sentencing for Ms Hoskin's murder and the attempted murder of Ms Fidler, Mr Justice Butterfield had said: "This murder was so terrible and you are so dangerous that in your case the sentence of life should mean just that.

"You should never be released."

The Ministry of Justice will ultimately decide whether to release him or not.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Graham Stuart has announced he is stepping down.

Energy minister Graham Stuart quits role as Tory exodus continues ahead of general election

Germany Veteran Gorilla

Berlin Zoo celebrates gorilla’s 67th birthday with fruity treat

Germany Transgender Rights

German parliament votes to make it easier for people to change name and gender

The couple who have been married for nine years are to split

Celebrity comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce

Abortion rights activists react during a debate in the Polish parliament from the gallery of the assembly, in Warsaw, Poland

Poland’s parliament votes to move forward with lifting near-total abortion ban

A banquet hall, with elegant black walls, decorated with mythological subjects inspired by the Trojan War, recently unearthed in the Pompeii archaeological area near Naples in southern Italy

Archaeologists excavating new sites in Pompeii uncover sumptuous banquet hall

Sarah Mayhew

Search continues for dismembered torso after human remains found in Croydon park

Russian Emergency Situation Ministry rescuers ride a boat to help local residents during evacuations from a flooded area in Orenburg, Russia

Nearly 12,000 homes flooded in Russian region after dam collapse

The singer opened up about their long-distance relationship.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards reveals she's never lived with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite eight year romance

WhatsApp has been criticised after lowering its age limit

Meta under fire after WhatsApp lowers age restriction from 16 to 13

Russia Putin

Kremlin says 2022 draft document could be starting point for Ukraine peace talks

Staff at County Square shopping centre have been given stab-proof vests

Cleaners at shopping centre given stab proof vests amid rise in staff assaults

Vatican Asia

Pope Francis set to travel across Asia in longest trip of papacy

The girl was hit and killed outside Oakfield School in Hull

Girl, five, dies after being hit by a lorry as she rode her bike outside school

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrives for an EU Summit in Brussels (

Belgian leader announces probe into ‘Russian interference’ in EU elections

The moment a Saudi fan whips a player

Extraordinary moment Saudi football fan whips player after Super Cup final

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters work at the scene of an explosion that occurred at the Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, Bologna, Italy

Death toll from Italian plant explosion rises to seven as last bodies recovered

Greater Manchester Police has reopened a probe into claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

Police launch investigation into claims Angela Rayner broke electoral law over council house sale
An emergency worker extinguishes a fire after a Russian attack on the Trypilska thermal power plant in Ukrainka, Kyiv

Missile and drone attack destroys one of Ukraine’s largest power plants

The 'help' sign was spotted by Navy aircraft.

Castaways rescued from deserted Pacific island after writing ‘ingenious HELP message' in sand
North Korea China

Chinese and North Korean officials meet in highest-level meeting in years

Suspected thieves were caught with £240,000 in stolen Lego

Thieves caught with £240,000 in stolen Lego, as black market booms

Thousands of doctors are planning to leave NHS and move abroad for better pay

Thousands of doctors 'planning to leave NHS and move abroad for better pay'

US Philippines Japan

Biden says US support for Philippines and Japan defence ‘ironclad’

The pair of gloves were used by OJ Simpson's defence team.

'If it doesn't fit, you must acquit': How a pair of blood-stained gloves saved OJ Simpson in the 'trial of the century'
Patients were forced to wait over an hour at Hilly Fields Medical Centre in Ladywell, South East London

Patient turned away in tears after queueing for over an hour at Lewisham GP blighted by long waits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son.

Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement
Harry and Meghan are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series

Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo
Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit