'Adored by everyone': Family pay tribute to girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon crash - as second pupil, 8, fights for life

Selena Lau, 8, has been named as the victim of the crash. Picture: Alamy/handout

By Kieran Kelly

The eight-year-old victim of a crash into a primary school in Wimbledon was "adored and loved by everyone", her family has said.

Selena Lau has been named as the victim of a car crash into a Wimbledon primary school on Thursday.

Another eight-year-old girl currently remains in critical condition and a woman, in her 40s, is also in hospital.

A number of other people – including a seven-month-old girl - were also taken to hospital and their conditions have been assessed as not life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle has been bailed under investigation for the crash which killed an eight-year-old girl yesterday.

A family statement said: "Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time".

A floral tribute at the scene on Friday said: "Dear Selena, you will always be our shining star. We will miss you so much."

Selena Lau was named as the victim. Picture: Handout

A tribute left at the scene on Friday.. Picture: Alamy

Parents have held bedside vigils in hospital for children who were injured in the incident.

The car crashed into the Study Prep school in Wimbledon on Thursday, leaving several others fighting for their lives. One girl has a broken pelvis, a local mother said, while others have broken bones.

The woman who was driving the vehicle was taken to hospital after the incident - her condition was assessed as not life-threatening. She has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late July, the force added.

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond said after the death was confirmed: "What a sad incident - it is tragically on the last day of term, for this young girl to have lost her life."

Land Rover Crashes Into Wimbledon Private School. Picture: Getty

In a statement, the school said on Thursday: "We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils as well as injuring several others.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

"It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

"Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.

"Now that a police investigation is underway we will not be making any further public statement for the time being and would ask that the privacy of our school community is respected at this deeply upsetting time."

Children at the private school were outside enjoying a tea party when the two-tonne vehicle crashed through the outdoor play area. Some parents were at the party, while others were due to come pick up their children later when they left work.

A total of 16 patients - both children and adults - were treated at the scene, and ten were taken to hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service.

A witness to the crash saw a baby among those injured at the primary school.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police think she may have suffered some kind of 'medical incident' - such as a heart attack or seizure. She spent Thursday night in the cells and police have continued questioning her on Friday.