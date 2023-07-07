Baby 'among those injured' at horror Land Rover crash at Wimbledon school, horrified onlookers say

7 July 2023, 10:13 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 10:23

A baby was reportedly injured after a Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school
A baby was reportedly injured after a Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school. Picture: LBC / Alamy / BBC

By Chay Quinn

A baby is believed to be among those injured after a 4x4 ploughed into a primary school during an end-of-term tea party.

A Land Rover crashed into the Wimbledon school on Thursday, killing an eight-year-old girl and leaving several others fighting for their lives.

Children at The Study Prep school were outside enjoying a tea party when the two-tonne vehicle crashed through the outdoor play area.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A total of 16 patients - both children and adults - were treated at the scene, and 10 were taken to hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service.

A witness to the crash saw a baby among those injured at the primary school, according to the Times.

Police have since removed the car.

Read More: Tragedy at end of term party: Girl, 8, dies and ten in hospital after Land Rover ploughs into Wimbledon school

Read More: 'Beloved' Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson dies aged 70 in horror car crash as Range Rover veers off road

A statement on the school's website said: “We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils as well as injuring several others.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

"It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

Residents living near the school have described the immediate aftermath of the crash, as people shouted for ambulances and describing "lots of blood on the floor".

One eyewitness, James, who lives in direct view of the school, told LBC he looked over his fence after hearing the sound of splintering wood and metal and a loud crash.

Members of the public laid flowers at The Wilberforce House The Study Prep School in Wimbledon
Members of the public laid flowers at The Wilberforce House The Study Prep School in Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

He said he ran outside to shouts of "Get an ambulance, get an ambulance!" and "Kids, kids, kids" and said there was "lots of blood on the floor."

"People were shouting get the kids get the kids," he added.

He described the woman who was arrested as having dark hair and being about 35-40 years old.

"I spoke to a jogger after the police arrived and she said the car flew past her and she moved out the way thinking it was just speeding.

"It should’ve stopped at the junction, but it went straight through it, through the barrier then through the fence and then all the way through the field and hit the wall."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has called for water bosses to face personal liability

'There needs to be accountability at the top': Keir Starmer calls for water bosses to face personal liability

People take part in the first day of the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain

Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in annual San Fermin Festival

Exclusive
Sue Gray broke civil service rules over Labour job, government says

Keir Starmer reveals details of 'short call' with Sue Gray which triggered probe into ex-top civil servant

An Israeli armoured vehicle is targeted following a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in shootout in West Bank city of Nablus

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer said Sadiq Khan has no legal choice but to tackle air pollution

'He has no choice': Keir Starmer backs London mayor Sadiq Khan over controversial Ulez scheme

Israel Palestinians

UN secretary-general condemns Israel’s military operation at refugee camp

A fire truck outside the nursing home in Milan, Italy

Six killed and dozens injured in fire at nursing home in Italy

Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home

Captain Tom Moore's daughter appeals demolition order 'so she does not have to rebuild tennis court'

Cary Epstein, a lifeguard supervisor, operates a drone used for a shark patrol

Drones sweep for sharks along New York’s coast amid rise in human encounters

Eurostar trains have a seat for people under arrest

Eurostar train manager reveals little known 'prison cell' on all cross channel trains

The Hilton Hotel at St George's Park, the English Football FA national football centre at Burton upon Trent Staffordshire

England youth players 'chased' terrified teen sisters before barging into their room at plush St George's Park hotel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Smoke billows from a wildfire in British Columbia, Canada

Wildfires in Canada break records for area burned, evacuations and cost

Willard Miller admitted killing Nohema Graber

Teenage boy jailed for beating female teacher, 66, to death with baseball bat because of bad grade

One girl, 8, has died, and several more are injured

Tragedy at end of term party: Girl, 8, dies and ten in hospital after Land Rover ploughs into Wimbledon school

Many 'early retirees' are in poverty

Many older people who stopped work in pandemic are in poverty, not enjoying early retirement

Latest News

See more Latest News

A judge has ruled a thumbs-up emoji texted in response to a picture of a contract and a request to 'please confirm flax contract' amounted to an agreement.

Farmer fined £50,000 for using thumbs-up emoji in response to text message

Charlene Downes vanished in 2003

Case of Charlene Downes, feared killed and ground into kebab meat at 14, reopened as investigators probe fresh clues
Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Death toll rises to 55 after two weeks of monsoon rain in Pakistan

Gulwali Stanekzay was given three years in prison for the attack

'Afghan immigrant' launches unprovoked attack on lone woman in London street and tries to kick door down in frenzy
Around 12,000 strikes could be cancelled daily

Thousands of summer holidays at risk after European air control staff announce strike

The terrifying spot happened on a British tourist hotspot

Terrifying moment shark is spotted near British tourist hotspot on Costa del Sol

The foundation has been the subject of controversy recently.

What is the controversy surrounding the Captain Tom Moore foundation and why has an inquiry been launched?
Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi’s will divides £4.27 billion as oldest children get media empire

Musk vs. Zuckerberg: Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

Elon Musk's Twitter 'threatens to sue Facebook owner Meta over new social site Threads'

Dr Nicholas Chapman, 55, was found guilty of a sexual offence

Somerset GP avoids jail after putting his own semen into woman's coffee

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit