Baby 'among those injured' at horror Land Rover crash at Wimbledon school, horrified onlookers say

A baby was reportedly injured after a Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school. Picture: LBC / Alamy / BBC

By Chay Quinn

A baby is believed to be among those injured after a 4x4 ploughed into a primary school during an end-of-term tea party.

A Land Rover crashed into the Wimbledon school on Thursday, killing an eight-year-old girl and leaving several others fighting for their lives.

Children at The Study Prep school were outside enjoying a tea party when the two-tonne vehicle crashed through the outdoor play area.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A total of 16 patients - both children and adults - were treated at the scene, and 10 were taken to hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service.

A witness to the crash saw a baby among those injured at the primary school, according to the Times.

Police have since removed the car.

A statement on the school's website said: “We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils as well as injuring several others.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

"It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

Residents living near the school have described the immediate aftermath of the crash, as people shouted for ambulances and describing "lots of blood on the floor".

One eyewitness, James, who lives in direct view of the school, told LBC he looked over his fence after hearing the sound of splintering wood and metal and a loud crash.

Members of the public laid flowers at The Wilberforce House The Study Prep School in Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

He said he ran outside to shouts of "Get an ambulance, get an ambulance!" and "Kids, kids, kids" and said there was "lots of blood on the floor."

"People were shouting get the kids get the kids," he added.

He described the woman who was arrested as having dark hair and being about 35-40 years old.

"I spoke to a jogger after the police arrived and she said the car flew past her and she moved out the way thinking it was just speeding.

"It should’ve stopped at the junction, but it went straight through it, through the barrier then through the fence and then all the way through the field and hit the wall."