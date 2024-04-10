Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Family restaurant chain behind Wildwood and Dim T set to close 18 sites - is your local at risk?
10 April 2024, 20:44
The family restaurant chain behind Wildwood and Dim T is set to close 18 sites - is your local at risk?
Tasty said it would be closing several restaurants as part of major restructuring plans.
It comes after a "challenging" start to the year, with the group's financial performance continuing to be "inhibited by a tail of underperforming sites".
Tasty runs 43 Wildwood restaurants and six Dim-T pan-Asian restaurants on top of two non-trading sites and three sub-let venues.
It said it planned to only have 30 open by the end of the year.
A spokesperson said: "The use of a restructuring plan is considered the most effective means to reorganise the group to return it to profitability and secure its long-term future which should change the financial viability, profitability profile and long-term prospects of the group."
They added: "The group has made reasonable progress since the year end and despite difficult recent trading conditions, management continue to navigate through challenging times to mitigate cost rises and lower trading performance.
"The cost-of-living crisis, transportation strikes, and interest rate rises continued to significantly impact 2023 revenue and inflationary pressure on labour, food and utilities continue to adversely affect profitability.
"The group's financial performance has been inhibited by a tail of underperforming sites, despite efforts at improving operational performance."
Which Wildwood branches are at risk of closing?
- Wildwood Epping
- Wildwood Bicester
- Wildwood Braintree
- Wildwood Maidstone
- Wildwood Taunton
- Wildwood Market Harborough
- Wildwood Crawley
- Wildwood Skipton
- Wildwood Lincoln
- Wildwood Billericay
- Wildwood Birmingham
- Wildwood Salisbury
- Wildwood Whiteley
- Wildwood Peterborough
- Wildwood Kingston
- Wildwood Canterbury
- Wildwood Gerrards Cross
- Wildwood Newmarket
- Wildwood Bournemouth
- Wildwood Chichester
- Wildwood Ely
- Wildwood Rushden Lakes
- Wildwood York
- Wildwood Llandudno
- Wildwood Plymouth / Royal William Yard
- Wildwood Hornchurch
- Wildwood Cambridge
- Wildwood Wantage
- Wildwood Chelmsford
- Wildwood Brentwood
- Wildwood Didcot
- Wildwood Hereford
- Wildwood Stratford-Upon-Avon
- Wildwood Port Solent
- Wildwood Telford
- Wildwood Hinckley
- Wildwood Cheam
- Wildwood Nottingham
- Wildwood Liverpool
- Wildwood Seven Dials
- Wildwood Northwich
- Wildwood Covent Garden
Which Dim T branches are at risk of closing?
- Dim T - Charlotte Street, London
- Dim T - Hampstead, London
- Dim T - Victoria, London
- Dim T - Whiteley, Hampshire
- Dim T - Winchester, Hampshire