Family restaurant chain behind Wildwood and Dim T set to close 18 sites - is your local at risk?

By Emma Soteriou

The family restaurant chain behind Wildwood and Dim T is set to close 18 sites - is your local at risk?

Tasty said it would be closing several restaurants as part of major restructuring plans.

It comes after a "challenging" start to the year, with the group's financial performance continuing to be "inhibited by a tail of underperforming sites".

Tasty runs 43 Wildwood restaurants and six Dim-T pan-Asian restaurants on top of two non-trading sites and three sub-let venues.

It said it planned to only have 30 open by the end of the year.

A spokesperson said: "The use of a restructuring plan is considered the most effective means to reorganise the group to return it to profitability and secure its long-term future which should change the financial viability, profitability profile and long-term prospects of the group."

They added: "The group has made reasonable progress since the year end and despite difficult recent trading conditions, management continue to navigate through challenging times to mitigate cost rises and lower trading performance.

"The cost-of-living crisis, transportation strikes, and interest rate rises continued to significantly impact 2023 revenue and inflationary pressure on labour, food and utilities continue to adversely affect profitability.

"The group's financial performance has been inhibited by a tail of underperforming sites, despite efforts at improving operational performance."

Which Wildwood branches are at risk of closing?

Wildwood Epping

Wildwood Bicester

Wildwood Braintree

Wildwood Maidstone

Wildwood Taunton

Wildwood Market Harborough

Wildwood Crawley

Wildwood Skipton

Wildwood Lincoln

Wildwood Billericay

Wildwood Birmingham

Wildwood Salisbury

Wildwood Whiteley

Wildwood Peterborough

Wildwood Kingston

Wildwood Canterbury

Wildwood Gerrards Cross

Wildwood Newmarket

Wildwood Bournemouth

Wildwood Chichester

Wildwood Ely

Wildwood Rushden Lakes

Wildwood York

Wildwood Llandudno

Wildwood Plymouth / Royal William Yard

Wildwood Hornchurch

Wildwood Cambridge

Wildwood Wantage

Wildwood Chelmsford

Wildwood Brentwood

Wildwood Didcot

Wildwood Hereford

Wildwood Stratford-Upon-Avon

Wildwood Port Solent

Wildwood Telford

Wildwood Hinckley

Wildwood Cheam

Wildwood Nottingham

Wildwood Liverpool

Wildwood Seven Dials

Wildwood Northwich

Wildwood Covent Garden

Which Dim T branches are at risk of closing?