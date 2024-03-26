Papa Johns set to close 43 'underperforming' restaurants across UK - is your local affected?

By Emma Soteriou

Papa Johns is set to close 43 of its restaurants across the UK - here is a full list of the sites shutting their doors for good.

The takeaway pizza giant said earlier in the year that it had plans to close a raft of "underperforming" restaurants.

It said the "strategic closures" would help free up money for investment and improve profitability.

The company is yet to confirm how many members of staff will be affected by the changes but said everyone has been informed.

All of the restaurants will be closed by mid-May following a consultation process.

Managing director at Papa Johns UK Chris Phylactou said: "Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.

"Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available.

"We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time."

He explained that the move would allow the company to invest more into the more popular locations.

Which Papa Johns restaurants are closing?