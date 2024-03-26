Matthew Wright 1pm - 4pm
Papa Johns set to close 43 'underperforming' restaurants across UK - is your local affected?
26 March 2024, 11:59
Papa Johns is set to close 43 of its restaurants across the UK - here is a full list of the sites shutting their doors for good.
The takeaway pizza giant said earlier in the year that it had plans to close a raft of "underperforming" restaurants.
It said the "strategic closures" would help free up money for investment and improve profitability.
The company is yet to confirm how many members of staff will be affected by the changes but said everyone has been informed.
All of the restaurants will be closed by mid-May following a consultation process.
Managing director at Papa Johns UK Chris Phylactou said: "Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.
"Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available.
"We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time."
He explained that the move would allow the company to invest more into the more popular locations.
Which Papa Johns restaurants are closing?
- Barnsley, South Yorkshire
- Bebington, Merseyside
- Bexhill, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Bromley, Greater London
- Coulsdon, Greater London
- Cricklewood, Greater London
- Darlington, County Durham
- Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Durham, County Durham
- East Dulwich, Greater London
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Hailsham, East Sussex
- Harringay, Greater London
- Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Hendon, Greater London
- Horsham, West Sussex
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire
- Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside
- Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
- Mottingham, Greater London
- Northwood Hills, Greater London
- Peacehaven, East Sussex
- Peckham, Greater London
- Penge, Greater London
- Putney, Greater London
- Redhill, Surrey
- Rochdale, Greater Manchester
- Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Ruislip, Greater London
- Runcorn, Cheshire
- Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire
- Sittingbourne, Kent
- Southport, Merseyside
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Stoke Newington, Greater London
- Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- Upminster, Greater London
- Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire
- Whitton, Greater London
- Wimbledon, Greater London