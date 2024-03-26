Papa Johns set to close 43 'underperforming' restaurants across UK - is your local affected?

26 March 2024, 11:59

Papa Johns is set to close 43 'underperforming' restaurants
Papa Johns is set to close 43 'underperforming' restaurants. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Papa Johns is set to close 43 of its restaurants across the UK - here is a full list of the sites shutting their doors for good.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The takeaway pizza giant said earlier in the year that it had plans to close a raft of "underperforming" restaurants.

It said the "strategic closures" would help free up money for investment and improve profitability.

The company is yet to confirm how many members of staff will be affected by the changes but said everyone has been informed.

All of the restaurants will be closed by mid-May following a consultation process.

Read more: Revealed: Full list of Marks & Spencer stores to close their doors for good

Read more: Co-operative Bank to axe 400 jobs in fresh blow to the high street

Managing director at Papa Johns UK Chris Phylactou said: "Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.

"Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available.

"We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time."

He explained that the move would allow the company to invest more into the more popular locations.

Which Papa Johns restaurants are closing?

  • Barnsley, South Yorkshire
  • Bebington, Merseyside
  • Bexhill, East Sussex
  • Billericay, Essex
  • Bromley, Greater London
  • Coulsdon, Greater London
  • Cricklewood, Greater London
  • Darlington, County Durham
  • Doncaster, South Yorkshire
  • Durham, County Durham
  • East Dulwich, Greater London
  • East Grinstead, West Sussex
  • Eastbourne, East Sussex
  • Hailsham, East Sussex
  • Harringay, Greater London
  • Harrogate, North Yorkshire
  • Hendon, Greater London
  • Horsham, West Sussex
  • Lancaster, Lancashire
  • Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire
  • Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside
  • Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
  • Mottingham, Greater London
  • Northwood Hills, Greater London
  • Peacehaven, East Sussex
  • Peckham, Greater London
  • Penge, Greater London
  • Putney, Greater London
  • Redhill, Surrey
  • Rochdale, Greater Manchester
  • Rotherham, South Yorkshire
  • Ruislip, Greater London
  • Runcorn, Cheshire
  • Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire
  • Sittingbourne, Kent
  • Southport, Merseyside
  • St Helens, Merseyside
  • Stoke Newington, Greater London
  • Tunbridge Wells, Kent
  • Upminster, Greater London
  • Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire
  • Whitton, Greater London
  • Wimbledon, Greater London

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two teens, 16 and 17, dead and boy, 14, in a critical condition after electric motorbike smashes into four cars

Two teens, 16 and 17, dead and boy, 14, in a critical condition after electric motorbike smashes into four cars

Maryland-Bridge-Collapse

Two pulled from water after Baltimore bridge hit by cargo ship collapses

Tik Tok singer Anais Robin who has died in a horror car crash

TikTok singer Anais Robin, 21, dies in horror crash after losing control of her car and smashing into tree

The man is feared dead after being swept to sea off Mauritius (file image)

British father, 49, swept out to sea while trying to rescue son from waves on paradise island of Mauritius

Hunt for survivors after a bridge collapses in Baltimore following a collision with a cargo ship

Scramble for survivors after Baltimore bridge collapses flinging up to 20 people and several cars into freezing river

This is the moment the two brothers were detained.

Moment Israeli brothers who are heroes of Nova massacre are detained for hours at Manchester Airport

Russia Shooting

Multiple victims of Moscow attack in serious condition, Russian officials say

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event

South Yorkshire Police confirm a body has been found

Body found in search for missing Doncaster teacher Pam Johnson, police confirm

Senegal Elections

Senegal’s president-elect pledges to fight corruption following stunning victory

Protesters outside the High Court as Julian Assange's extradition

Julian Assange wins temporary reprieve in fight to stave off extradition to USA

The Co-operative Bank is planning to cut around one in 10 of its workforce

Co-operative Bank to axe 400 jobs in fresh blow to the high street

The Fundraising Regulator is imposing stricter guidelines for doorstop fundraising.

Fundraising watchdog to tighten rules for doorstep charity collections after 'deeply concerning’ report findings

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israel and Hamas dig in as international pressure builds for a ceasefire in Gaza

Emergency services were called to Fourth Avenue, in the Queen's Park area

Man charged with murder after death of elderly woman

Terror suspect Saidakrami Rachabalizoda (Pictured) was forced to eat his own ear

Russian soldier flooded with bids after he auctions the knife he used to cut off ISIS terrorist's ear

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dog Stuck in Tire

New Jersey firefighters rescue yellow Labrador stuck in spare tire

Asian hornets are significant predators of bees

Asian hornets which can eat up to 50 bees a day could be established in UK, expert warns

Russia US Journalist

Russia extends arrest of US reporter Evan Gershkovich

Children under 14 will be banned from joining social media in Florida from next year.

Florida bans social media for under-14s in restrictive new law for children

Gillian Keegan echoed the view that showing the caricature of the Prophet Muhammad was right given the 'context'

Gillian Keegan defends showing cartoon of Prophet Muhammad in classroom after teacher suspended over image
The Baltimore bridge collapsed after being struck by a 'large vessel'.

Up to 20 construction workers and several vehicles plunge into river after Baltimore bridge collapses
James Cleverly confirmed an investigation has been launched.

Fury as two brothers who survived October 7 Hamas attack ‘detained because they were Israeli’ at Manchester Airport
Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US and Israeli defence ministers to meet after UN call for ceasefire

Japan Fighter Jet

Japan approves plan to sell fighter jets to other nations

Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening

Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate, 42, has begun a preventative course of chemotherapy after she was discovered to have had cancer following major abdominal surgery.

Sarah Ferguson 'full of admiration' for Kate following cancer diagnosis and hopes she now has 'space to heal'
Kate has formed a close bond with the King since joining the royal family.

King Charles 'inspired Kate to share cancer diagnosis' after he received 'warmth and affection' over his own health battle
The royal couple have reportedly put the 'Harry problem' to the back of their minds.

William and Kate have put ‘Harry problem’ aside and have ‘no plans for reconciliation’ during his visit next month

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit