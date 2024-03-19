Revealed: Full list of Marks & Spencer stores to close as 110 to shut their doors for good

Marks and Spencer has revealed the full list of 110 stores that are expected to shut their doors for good over the next few years.

M&S wants to switch its focus to food-only stores, shifting away from branches with home and clothing ranges.

The number of stores in the UK will be reduced from 247 to 180 by 2028, though 104 new food-only stores will be opened.

M&S CEO Stuart Machin said the company will now focus on "making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space".

"We’re aiming to rotate... to 180 higher quality, higher productivity full line stores that sell our full clothing, home and food offer whilst also opening over 100 bigger, better food sites," he said.

Mr Machin added: "The out-performance of our recently relocated and renewed stores give us the confidence to go faster in our plan.

"Our investment in stores not only delivers a better experience for customers and colleagues, it boosts local communities with new job creation and will help us deliver a more sustainable estate in every sense."

