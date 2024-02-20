Body Shop to close half of its UK stores: Full list of stores shutting immediately

By Emma Soteriou

The Body Shop is closing half of its 198 UK stores, with seven branches shutting their doors immediately.

The company is also cutting around 270 head office jobs, administrators for the retail chain said.

It comes after it was placed into administration last week, putting thousands of retail jobs at the cosmetics chain at risk.

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.

European private equity firm Aurelius took control of the brand in January, after securing a £207 million deal to buy it from Brazilian cosmetics giant Natura & Co.

Administrators said that keeping stores open is no longer viable after "years of unprofitability".

FRP Advisory said on Tuesday: "After years of unprofitability and following a full evaluation of The Body Shop's UK business, the joint administrators have concluded that the current store portfolio mix is no longer viable.

"This swift action will help re-energise The Body Shop's iconic brand and provide it with the best platform to achieve its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand that is able to return to profitability and compete for the long term."

