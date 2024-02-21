'This is the worst day': Cadbury fans left furious after realising Easter chocolate favourite has been discontinued

By Jenny Medlicott

Cadbury fans have been left livid after only just realising one of the brand’s Easter favourites has been scrapped.

As Easter approaches, shops have seen the return of some of the best sweet treats, exciting chocolate fans all over the country.

But despite the excitement, some chocolate fanatics have only just realised one of their favourite treats won't be making a return after being discontinued last year.

Cadbury scrapped its iconic Egg ’n Spoon Easter treat last year, but some buyers have only just realised.

Announcing the move last year, Cadbury said the move reflected “changing tastebuds”.

Among those who only just realised, one said: “My villain origin story will be the fact that Cadbury has discontinued their egg n' spoons.”

Another wrote: “Found out Cadbury have discontinued the egg n spoons just as we lost to west ham…this is the worst day of my life [sic]."

While one who did notice the discontinuation last year said they were still missing the product, as they wrote: “Missing egg n spoon intensely right now hope Cadbury knows what it has done to me.”

The product consisted of four chocolate eggs, wrapped in purple foil in a purple egg carton. Inside, the chocolate eggs contained a mousse to scoop out with the provided spoons.

They were first launched in 2013 in the UK and soon became a fan favourite.

In a statement last year, Cadbury said: "Our Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoon cartons have been discontinued to reflect our fans' changing taste buds.

"However, we have some great new treats to try this year!"

Despite disappointment over the decision from last year, fans have been provided with some pretty popular replacements.

Such products have included a mini egg chocolate bar, as well as a creme egg bar - another easter favourite.