Lyle’s Golden Syrup hits back at critics after major rebrand 'aims to appeal to Gen Z'

Lyle's Golden Syrup has defended the rebrand. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Lyle's Golden Syrup has defended removing the infamous Lion logo from its golden syrup packaging in an attempt to appeal more to Gen Z.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The old packaging used to feature the image of a dead lion being swarmed by bees, dating back to 1883.

Now, the new packaging features a lion, which appears to be alive, and a single bee above the animal.

The original logo was reportedly inspired by the story of Samson from the Old Testament.

The new Lyle's Golden Syrup logo. Picture: PA

In the story, Samson killed an angry lion and later realised a group of bees had formed a comb of honey in the lion's carcass.

Out of this was born the following riddle: "Out of the eater come forth meat and out of the strong came forth honey."

The second half of the phrase was even used in the original branding for Lyle's Golden Syrup.

Read More: ‘Six months old and my baby has already suffered racism’: Father’s fury after ‘Israel’ scrubbed off birth certificate

Read More: ‘Britain’s chavviest house’ ridiculed online as owner hits back: ‘obviously I like it, it’s mine’

The old packaging. Picture: Alamy

James Whiteley, Brand Director for Lyle's Golden Syrup, said: "While we'll continue to honour our original branding with the heritage tin, consumers need to see brands moving with the times and meeting their current needs.

"Our fresh, contemporary design brings Lyle's into the modern day, appealing to the everyday British household while still feeling nostalgic and authentically Lyle's.

"We're confident that the fresh new design will make it easier for consumers to discover Lyle's as an affordable, everyday treat, while reestablishing the brand as the go-to syrup brand for the modern UK family, featuring the same delicious taste that makes you feel Absolutely Golden."

The only product that will remain unaffected by the rebrand will be the classic Lyle's Golden Syrup tin.