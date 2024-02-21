Lyle’s Golden Syrup hits back at critics after major rebrand 'aims to appeal to Gen Z'

21 February 2024, 17:38

Lyle's Golden Syrup has defended the rebrand
Lyle's Golden Syrup has defended the rebrand. Picture: PA/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Lyle's Golden Syrup has defended removing the infamous Lion logo from its golden syrup packaging in an attempt to appeal more to Gen Z.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The old packaging used to feature the image of a dead lion being swarmed by bees, dating back to 1883.

Now, the new packaging features a lion, which appears to be alive, and a single bee above the animal.

The original logo was reportedly inspired by the story of Samson from the Old Testament.

The new Lyle's Golden Syrup logo
The new Lyle's Golden Syrup logo. Picture: PA

In the story, Samson killed an angry lion and later realised a group of bees had formed a comb of honey in the lion's carcass.

Out of this was born the following riddle: "Out of the eater come forth meat and out of the strong came forth honey."

The second half of the phrase was even used in the original branding for Lyle's Golden Syrup.

Read More: ‘Six months old and my baby has already suffered racism’: Father’s fury after ‘Israel’ scrubbed off birth certificate

Read More: ‘Britain’s chavviest house’ ridiculed online as owner hits back: ‘obviously I like it, it’s mine’

The old packaging
The old packaging. Picture: Alamy

James Whiteley, Brand Director for Lyle's Golden Syrup, said: "While we'll continue to honour our original branding with the heritage tin, consumers need to see brands moving with the times and meeting their current needs. 

"Our fresh, contemporary design brings Lyle's into the modern day, appealing to the everyday British household while still feeling nostalgic and authentically Lyle's.

"We're confident that the fresh new design will make it easier for consumers to discover Lyle's as an affordable, everyday treat, while reestablishing the brand as the go-to syrup brand for the modern UK family, featuring the same delicious taste that makes you feel Absolutely Golden."

The only product that will remain unaffected by the rebrand will be the classic Lyle's Golden Syrup tin.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Nadezhdin

Russian court rejects appeal over politician’s removal from presidential race

Putin's Cod War

Putin's cod war: Russia tears up treaty that allowed UK trawlers to catch fish in Russian sea

MPs walk out of the Commons chamber in protest

SNP and Conservative MPs walk out of Commons chamber in protest in chaotic scenes at Gaza debate

James Biden, the brother of US President Joe Biden

James Biden says his brother had no involvement in family’s business dealings

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Poland farmers protesting

Zelensky invites Polish leaders to border as farmers’ protest hits weapons flow

Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh

Criminal case over handwritten lyrics to Hotel California goes to trial

Snow in Northumbria, and flooding in Worcestershire on February 8, earlier this month

Exact time snow could fall tomorrow as Met Office warns of flooding across south-east causing potential travel chaos

The Office UK cast

The Office: Where are the stars of the hit sitcom now?

Two men look at flames after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in Iran (Reza Kamali Dehkordi/AP)

Iran accuses Israel of attack that saw explosions strike natural gas pipeline

Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander separating from the rocket’s upper stage and heading towards the Moon

Private US spacecraft enters orbit around the Moon before landing attempt

Chelsea Orrock

Beautician, 29, leaves mum scarred after smashing wine glass in her face for pointing out they dated same man

Robin Windsor died aged 44.

Robin Windsor had spoken ‘very openly’ about struggles with mental health before death, former co-star says

Xielo Maruziva fell into the water on Sunday afternoon

Pictured in his Spider-Man outfit: Boy, 2, who fell into river as parents tell of heartbreaking search for their son

People enjoy the beach in the late afternoon sun, December 23, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Young girl dies after deep 6ft hole she was digging in sand collapses on her at South Florida beach

Cliff Mitchell has been found guilty of multiple counts of rape, including three counts against a child under the age of 13.

How rapist cop who was recruited to the Met after a failed investigation went on to attack women at knifepoint

Latest News

See more Latest News

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

EU agrees new sanctions against Russia as Ukraine war’s second anniversary looms

Cliff Mitchell was found guilty of multiple counts of rape.

Former Met Police officer found guilty of multiple rapes and kidnap while serving in ‘sickening’ case
A cordon has been put up across Keyham in Plymouth after a WW2-era bomb was found

More than 1,000 evacuated after WW2-era bomb discovered at Plymouth home during garden building work
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as he arrives for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

Greek PM asks India to build global ties amid wars in Ukraine and Middle East

Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Man dies as clashes erupt between police and protesting farmers in India

Polish farmers drive tractors in a convoy in Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland as they intensify a nationwide protest against the import of Ukrainian foods and European Union environmental policies (Czarek Sok

Poland concerned by pro-Putin slogans at farmers’ protests

Russian prison bosses at the Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny was "detained and killed" have been banned from the UK and had their assets frozen

Russian bosses of Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny was 'detained and killed' sanctioned by British government
Rishi Sunak would not repeat Ms Badenoch's claims when asked at PMQs.

Rishi Sunak refuses to repeat Kemi Badenoch's claim ex-Post Office boss ‘lied’ about delaying compensation
ChatGPT began speaking in Spanglish for some users

'It's gone crazy': ChatGPT users share AI's bizarre 'Spanglish' replies as tech firm admits 'unexpected responses'
Maxim Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine, appears in a video released by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence agency in September 2023.

Russian defector gunned down in Spain 'contacted his ex' as body found riddled with bullets in underground car park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William says ‘too many have been killed’ as he calls for end to Gaza conflict in unprecedented statement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit