Exclusive

‘Six months old and my baby has already suffered racism’: Father’s fury after ‘Israel’ scrubbed off birth certificate

20 February 2024, 10:00 | Updated: 20 February 2024, 10:15

The baby's birth certificate was damaged in a passport application
The baby's birth certificate was damaged in a passport application. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A Jewish father whose baby's birth certificate was returned from a passport application with 'Israel' scribbled out has voiced his anger that his child has already been discriminated against.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

North London parents Israel and Dorin were applying for a passport for their daughter and were shocked to see his place of birth drawn over, and part of the certificate ripped.

The Passport Office, which is responsible for issuing passports in the UK, is a division of the Home Office. The birth certificate is now invalid and the couple have to wait to have a new version sent. The Home Office has launched an investigation.

Israel told LBC News that his wife's first reaction was: "'Why my baby, which is not six months old yet, needs to suffer such discrimination because of where her father was born?'

"She felt very upset about that," he said.

The couple have three children together
The couple have three children together. Picture: Handout

Read more: 'Explosion in hatred' against Jews in UK as more than 4,000 antisemitic incidents recorded

Read more: Confronting antisemitism now is crucial; 'never again' is not just history but an urgent imperative

Israel said that the episode had made him and his wife, who have three children, consider their future in the UK.

He said: "We are here in the UK, it should be a place for everyone....what came yesterday to our post made us think, maybe this is not the right place for us? Maybe we just need to pack up and go to our only land?"

Israel said that he wanted a formal apology from the Home Office to his daughter. He added: "She's not six months old yet and she's already suffered discrimination on her ethnic background."

He said that the person who defaced the birth certificate person "decided to take his personal opinion into the workplace, which is paid from our taxes, and the person failed to serve us as a public sector worker."

Israel added that while he wasn't comparing the incident to the Holocaust, it gave him an insight into how its victims may have felt.

He said: "It reminds me of that era when my grandparents needed to flee from the Netherlands and Germany because they cannot be there as a Jew....it feels like a systemical discrimination.

"We don't feel safe over here. Now I understand my grandparents who fled from Europe, how they feel."

James Cleverly
James Cleverly. Picture: Alamy

Israel earlier told MailOnline that incident made him and his wife feel "as if we had been taken back to 1930's Germany where the Nazis would put notes on Jewish people's documentation.

He said he wanted the government to apologise, and for the person behind the vandalism to be removed from their position.

Israel added: "Unfortunately this birth certificate is not valid any more because it's been scribbled on. So this person has destroyed my child's identity, their birth certificate, just because it's a Jewish person.

"We are terrified because if this is the environment within the Home Office this is not a place we want to live. We are just as British as everyone else."

Ripped posters showing kidnapped Israeli victims of the 7th October 2023 attack by Hamas on a north London phonebox - taken January
Ripped posters showing kidnapped Israeli victims of the 7th October 2023 attack by Hamas on a north London phonebox - taken January. Picture: Alamy

The Campaign against Antisemitism said: "Two weeks ago, a member of the public sent off a passport application to @ukhomeoffice for his six-month-old baby girl.

"Today, the birth certificate was returned ripped with the word 'Israel' scribbled out. The parents are understandably very concerned about this incident.

"We are asking the Home Office to investigate how this happened. The Home Office has responsibility for law enforcement and the security of the Jewish community."

Home Secretary James Cleverly said in response that he had "asked Home Office officials "to investigate this urgently and will see that appropriate action is taken."

Nick Ferrari lists some of the issues facing British Jews in 2024.

It comes amid an explosion in anti-Semitism in the UK, according to a report by the Community Security Trust (CST), which provides security to Jewish institutions in the UK.

The group said that there were 4,103 anti-Semitic incidents in the UK in 2023, up from the previous annual record of 2,261 incidents which had been reported two years previously.

CST said in its report, released last week, that much of this was driven by Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Policing minister Chris Philp said the report made for "deeply disturbing reading".

Caller upset about the selective use of the term 'anti-Semitism'

"There is no excuse for the behaviour outlined in the CST report, or seen in some of the shocking incidents that have occurred recently," he told the Commons.

"Whenever and wherever criminality involving antisemitism occurs, this government expects police to fully investigate the incident, and work with the Crown Prosecution Service to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Discussing the latest incident, a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "This is completely unacceptable. When sending off a passport application to the Home Office, the last thing one should ever expect is to have their child's birthday certificate returned, torn, with the parent's place of birth scribbled out, just because it is the Jewish state.

"We are assisting the parents, who are understandably very concerned about this incident. We are also asking the Home Office to investigate how this happened.

"The Home Office has responsibility for law enforcement and the security of the Jewish community and the wider public. Confidence in the authorities among British Jews is at painfully low levels and must be restored."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War Putin’s Game

Zelensky says Russia ‘taking advantage’ of delays in assistance to Ukraine

Robin Windsor has died aged 44

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor's heartbreaking final Instagram post as performer dies aged 44

Breaking
Breaking News

Rishi Sunak faces fresh nightmare by-election after Blackpool South MP Scott Benton loses suspension appeal

Joe Biden

Joe Biden heading to California in re-election bid fundraising tour

Julian Assange faces extradition to the US

What did Julian Assange do? Why WikiLeaks founder faces US extradition

David Cameron is the first foreign secretary to visit the islands for 30 years

Britain prepared to defend the Falklands 'forever' insists Cameron despite Argentina president's claims over the islands

Mideast Tensions

Yemen’s Houthis continue attacks despite air strikes

Andreas Brehme and Heidrun Beckenbauer (l) and Andreas Brehme (r)

Germany's World Cup hero Andreas Brehme who scored winning goal in 1990 final dies aged 63

Princess Elisabeth and Nicholas Dodd

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium 'forms connection' with Rochdale student - as family insist 'they just study together'

Russia Ukraine War Putin’s Game

Vladimir Putin bides his time as Ukraine conflict anniversary approaches

Robin Windsor has died aged 44

Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor dies aged 44 as devastated co-stars pay tribute

India Farmers Protest

India’s farmers continue march to capital after rejecting deal

Prince William has set out to fight anti-Semitism

Prince William on mission to fight anti-Semitism as he sets out to 'recognise the human suffering' of war in Gaza

China Taiwan Border Tensions

Taiwan launches protest after Chinese coast guard boards tourist vessel

Dame Esther Rantzen has told LBC why she is campaigning to change the law on assisted dying

‘Dogs get treated better than humans’, Esther Rantzen says, as TV legend demands assisted dying law change

Israel is set to move troops into Rafah on March 10

'Stop the fighting now': David Cameron's plea to Israel and Hamas ahead of raid on Rafah

Latest News

See more Latest News

The head of the British Transport Police has said the public should do more to help “defeat” misogynistic behaviour.

‘Don’t just change carriage’: Police chief calls on commuters to call out misogyny on public transport
Police are still searching for the missing toddler in the River Soar

Police urge dog-walker to come forward as hunt for boy, 2, who fell into River Soar enters third day
Israel Palestinians

Gaza Health Ministry says Palestinian death toll has crossed 29,000

The certificate was damaged in a passport application

'Like 1930s Germany': Home Office probe after 'Israel' is scrubbed off baby's birth certificate on passport application
Argentina Economy

Argentina’s poverty levels hit 20-year high in January

Czech Republic Farmers’ Protest

Czech farmers take tractors to Prague in protest at EU agriculture policies

Chiefs Parade Triumph and Terror

US politicans vote to ban celebratory gunfire days after Chiefs’ parade shooting

A row between Kemi Badenoch and Henry Staunton is deepening

Badenoch accuses ex-Post Office chairman of 'seeking revenge' over sacking as postmaster payments row deepens
The singer's Star of David necklace has been covered with a Palestine flag

Star of David necklace on Amy Winehouse statue covered with sticker of Palestinian flag

Gabriela was fired from her job cleaning at Devonshires

'Unfair and inhumane': Cleaner on £13/hour who was 'fired after taking sandwich left over from meeting' breaks silence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire.

William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding
There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit