Farming couple who drove 150 miles with baby to join Westminster protests left stranded after truck stolen from hotel

The farmers had travelled to the hotel close to the Excel Centre in east London where they were staying prior to the protests. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A couple who drove more than 150 miles to attend the Westminster farmers protests with their baby have been left stranded in the capital after their truck was stolen from outside their hotel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James and his partner had travelled with their baby from their arable farm in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, to east London ahead of Tuesday's planned protest against Rachel Reeves proposed changes to inheritance tax.

The new parents had made the lengthy trek in a bid to support the agricultural community, urging those across the UK to "stand with a farmer not with Starmer".

But within hours of arriving in the capital, the couple fell victim to vehicle crime.

Venturing out to collect items from the vehicle, the pair discovered their Toyota Hilux truck, once belonging to James' father, had been stolen "15 metres" from the front doors of their Docklands hotel.

Posting to social media ahead of the protests, the pair announced they were "proud to stand with fellow farmers and the public who can see what damage the decisions of the new government may do to our agricultural industry and countryside."

However, pride soon turned to dismay as the pair described the harrowing theft - with the thieves also making off with a pram, baby clothes and other baby equipment.

Been in London at a hotel near the Excel less than three hours and our pickup has been stolen. This is how close it was... Posted by JB Farming Life on Monday, November 18, 2024

"Been in London at a hotel near the Excel less than three hours and our pickup has been stolen," they wrote in a Facebook post.

"This is how close it was to the hotel door.. about 15 metres away, complete with our pram, baby rocker, carrier, clothes and a few other important bits. It was also James’ dad’s last vehicle."

The pair had ventured to London to take part in large-scale demonstrations across Westminster as farmers across the country urged the Government to reverse the policy announced in the October Budget.

The event saw Jeremy Clarkson in attendance, with the presenter speaking of his fury at Chancellor Rachel Reeves as he joined 20,000 farmers marching on Downing Street.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson tells government to 'back down' over inheritance tax changes at farmer's protest

Read more: LIVE: Jeremy Clarkson gives stark warning as farm protest descends on Whitehall

The 64-year-old defied the advice of his doctors to 'avoid stress' as he recovers from a life-saving heart operation - while his Clarkson's Farm co-stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland also attended.

However, as a result of the vehicle theft, the couple were forced to press pause plans to attend, as they calculated a route home without their vehicle.

"We’re now stranded in London with a lua crib, sterilising kit and all the stuff, no car seat base, a baby and no vehicle," they continued.

"This is the society we live in… all just because we wanted to stand up for farming and our livelihoods.

Farming couple who drove 150 miles with baby to join Westminster protests left stranded after truck stolen from hotel. Picture: Facebook

"We chose to come by car to avoid the busy public transport with for the safety of our little one. They want to take our farms and they can be lawless on our land and steal our property."

Adding: "At least we got a crime number."

Wishing the other farmers "good luck" at the rally, they added: "if we can make it by some miracle then we will be there, we’ve done everything we can to come."

Hours after posting, the pair updated followers with a suitably upbeat story informing them that they had in fact made it to the protests after all.

"May have missed the march but we won't be defeated!" read the caption.

James and his partner had travelled from their arable farm in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, to east London ahead of Tuesday's planned protest against Rachel Reeves proposed changes to inheritance tax. Picture: Facebook

Responding to the news of the theft, the couple received an outpouring of support from friends and locals.

"I’m so sorry to read this James. There’s just no words to describe the situation. I hope you all get home safely," wrote one follower.

Another added: "I am so sorry, if we were there we would be rushing about to help you guys out. I don't know what else to say xx (PS I am going to share your MP letter page on our page tomorrow if that is okay)"

Another local remarked: "Damn (and far stronger words!) That’s appalling. I’m so sorry. Do you have family nearby to help you out?"

It comes as the environment secretary, Steve Reed, rejected claims that the Government has underestimated how many will be affected by plans to limit 100% property relief to the first £1 million of agricultural assets.

The remarks are likely to anger some farmers who have been taking part in large-scale demonstrations across Westminster to urge the Government to reverse the policy announced in the October Budget.

Ministers say the vast majority of farms will not be hit by the changes, but many in the sector have said they will be forced to sell off land to meet the costs.