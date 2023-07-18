Huge fashion retailer to close more branches in coming weeks in another blow to UK high street – is your local affected?

New Look is to close more stores after already shutting eight this year. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A huge fashion brand is set to close more doors in another blow to the already rapidly declining UK high street.

New Look is reportedly planning to close more shops in July and August after already shutting the doors on eight stores this year.

It comes after one of its stores in Rhyl’s White Rose Centre announced a massive closing down sale.

Posting on Facebook, the brand uploaded a photo confirming the closure, along with a list of the discounts being offered at the store in a bid to shift its remaining stock.

Also to shut its doors is the New Look store in Bristol’s Kings Chase Shopping Centre, set to close on Wednesday August 9.

Posting online, the announcement read: “Sadly, after many years with us here at Kings Chase, New Look will be closing their doors for the final time on Wednesday 9th August.

"We would like to thank Carol and the New Look Kingswood team for their service over the years and we wish them all the very best for the future.

"Make sure you stay tuned for exciting updates about who will be replacing them soon!"

New Look already announced eight closures this year. Picture: Alamy

The fashion retailer shut 85 branches in 2018 and almost 1,000 members of staff were made redundant.

It comes after a number of other UK retailers continue to shut doors on their high street branches, including high street retailer and pharmacist Boots, which announced last month plans to close 300 stores across the country

Despite the branch closures, New Look also announced earlier this year its plans to open more stores across the UK - although details currently remain unknown.

Earlier this year New Look defended its decision to shut doors on some of its branches, as the company told The Mirror it was the “normal course or business”.

New Look operates over 400 stores in the UK and has been apart of the British high street since the 1960s.

Stores closed in 2023 so far:

Birmingham, Fort Shopping Park - January 9

Trowbridge - January 23

Coventry - January 29

Birmingham, Bullring - January 30

Walthamstow, London - February 4

Witham - May 18

Teesside Retail Park - July 7

Middlesbrough - July 8