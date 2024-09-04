Father of Baby P says mother Tracey Connelly can 'go to hell' after being 'recalled to prison' for second time

4 September 2024, 08:53

By Emma Soteriou

The father of Baby P has said mother Tracey Connelly can "go to hell" after she was recalled to prison after just two years for breaching her licence conditions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The toddler, who became widely known as 'Baby P', died in one of the most shocking child abuse cases in recent memory.

The 17-month-old - named Peter Connelly - was discovered badly injured at his mother's Tottenham home in 2007 before later dying in hospital.

It was revealed on Tuesday that his mother, Tracey Connelly, had breached her licence conditions just two years after being released from prison on parole.

Connelly was handed a life sentence with a minimum of five years in 2009 after allowing her partner, Steven Barker, and his brother, Jason Owen, to torture her child to death.

Baby P's father told the Mirror: "I was obviously happy that she had gone back to prison.

"They informed us that she was back inside, but they didn't tell us why. We don't know how long it will be for either, but it must be pretty serious. 

"To be honest, I just don't care about her; when I hear that something has happened I just shrug.

"She can go to hell for what she did so far as I am concerned. She is nothing to do with me now."

Baby P was found to have received more than 50 injuries at the hands of Barker and Owen, as the court heard how Connelly sat by and did not intervene - actions which ultimately led to his death.

His father, who is currently in hospital due to long-term health issues, added: "Obviously it never gets easier. I go up to Peter’s grave whenever I can, to remember him. It will never go away. That’s why I can never forgive her, and I never will."

The mother had previously been let out on license in 2013, but was recalled to prison in 2015 after she was found to be selling nude photos online - a breach of her parole conditions.

After being locked up for a second time, Connelly was re-released from prison in July 2022.

Now, it's been claimed a further break of licensing conditions means she has been returned behind bars.

According to MailOnline, a HM Prison and Probation Service spokesperson said: "Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and we do not hesitate to recall them to prison if they break the rules."

Connelly was subject to more than 20 licence conditions following her release.

These include living at a specified address, wearing an electronic tag, adhering to a curfew and having to disclose her relationships.

After being recalled to prison in 2015, the Parole Board considered Connelly's case for a third time in 2019, following previous reviews in 2015 and 2017, but refused to either release her or move her to an open prison.

And later, in 2020, she lost a further appeal against the latest Parole Board decision not to release her.

It wasn't until July 2022 that Connelly was eventually released for a second time.

It follows the news Steven Barker, who tortured his stepson 'Baby P' to death, could see him freed from prison in a matter of months if successful.

Barker was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for his crimes, while Jason Owens was sentenced to six years in prison in 2009.

At the time of Connelly's release, then-Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, said: "Tracey Connelly’s cruelty towards her son, baby Peter, was pure evil.

Adding: "The decision to release her demonstrates why the parole board needs a fundamental overhaul – including a ministerial check for the most serious offenders – so that it serves and protects the public."

