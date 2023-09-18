Father and daughter charged with murder and incest after dead babies found buried in basement

Police at the scene where the babies' bodies were found. Picture: Adam Warzawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Asher McShane

A father and daughter have been charged with murder and incest after the bodies of three newborn babies were found decomposing in the basement of their house.

Piotr Gierasik, 54, and Paulina Gierasik, 20, were arrested after the babies' remains were discovered wrapped in plastic and buried in shallow graves at the property in Czerniki, in northern Poland.

One of the women’s children was found on Friday, and further searches of the property revealed more bodies in varying stages of decomposition.

She was charged with two counts of murder and one of incest.

The babies were found buried in the basement at the house in Czerniki. Picture: Adam Warzawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Her father was charged with three murders and two counts of incest.

Two of the children came from his relationship with the 20-year-old and the third baby was from a relationship he had with another daughter, prosecutors say.

Police were reportedly tipped off by social services.

Police are continuing their searches over fears there could be more bodies buried there. Picture: Adam Warzawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

One person from the village told a local news outlet: “The father was left alone with the children.

‘Just ordinary people. Who would have thought that such abominations existed in their home.”

A local told Fact newspaper: “They lived like a couple. They walked around hand in hand.”

One of the woman’s colleagues is believed to have alerted social services.

Police searches are ongoing at the property.