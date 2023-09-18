Jill Dando's brother reveals his theory behind the presenter's unsolved murder

Jill Dando's brother has revealed his theory about her death. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The brother of murdered TV presenter Jill Dando says despite the case remaining unsolved 24 years, he has a theory about who could be behind her death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The execution-style killing of the 37-year-old broadcaster on her doorstep in Fulham, west London on April 1999 shocked Britain.

Her death triggered the largest criminal investigation since the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, but we are still no closer to knowing who fired the gun.

Forensics at scene where Jill Dando was murdered outside her house in Gowan Avenue Fulham London. The tent is where the murder scene took place. Picture: Alamy

Local man Barry George was was arrested for Jill's murder almost a year after her death, and later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

He spent seven years in jail, but was later acquitted due to unreliable forensic evidence, leaving the case again unsolved.

Jill presented high-profile tv shows like Holiday and Crimewatch and was engaged to doctor Alan Farthing when she was murdered.

There has been speculation that she could have been the victim of a stalker, a criminal gang seeking revenge for her high-profile work presenting Crimewatch a Serbian hitman seeking revenge for the NATO bombing of a TV station in Belgrade?

Speaking ahead of a Netflix documentary on the case, Nigel Dando said he believes it was "a random killing" carried out by a stranger, and that the presenter "was just in the wrong place at the wrong time".

He told the Mirror: “I’m hoping the documentary will jog someone’s memory. I still have hope, but as time goes on I realise it’s less likely that Jill’s killer will be found.

“If someone has got a vital piece of evidence somewhere, or knows anything about the killer, I hope they can come forward. That way we will finally get some closure."

Barry George, wrongly convicted for the murder of TV presenter Jill Dando, protesting at the Houses of Parliament over the refusal to award him compensation for the 'miscarriage of justice'. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Lucy Letby may have murdered three more babies, says expert witness

Read More: Jill Dando may have been 'murdered by mistake' after hitman shot wrong journalist

Nigel adds: “There was no doubt about it, she was living her best life. She was at the top of her game professionally and personally, looking forward to getting married that September. She had her whole life ahead of her. Then this happened and it was all taken away from her in the blink of an eye.”

Nigel features in the three-part Netflix documentary, which is available from September 26. It includes fresh interviews with investigators and Barry George.

Who Killed Jill Dando?, Netflix, available from September 26.