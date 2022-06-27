Jill Dando may have been 'murdered by mistake' after hitman shot wrong journalist

27 June 2022, 10:05 | Updated: 27 June 2022, 10:42

Was Jill Dando murdered by mistake?
Was Jill Dando murdered by mistake? Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Jill Dando may have been gunned down on her doorstep by mistake by a Russian hitman who meant to target another journalist, shocking documents submitted to a Paris court suggest.

Papers submitted to a Paris court allege Elite model agency boss Gerald Marie - who is accused of raping several women - wanted BBC journalist Lisa Brinkworth "dealt with" in revenge for her exposing his firm.

But the hitman could have mistaken Jill Dando for the actual target, the documents say as lawyers reportedly argue the mix up may have taken place due to the similarities between Ms Dando and Ms Brinkworth

It was also said that Jill's fiance, Alan Farthing, was Lisa's doctor.

Lawyers in the documents refer to a conversation witnessed by former Elite executive Omar Harfouch in which Marie ordered a member of the Russian mafia to "deal with a problem," the Daily Mail reports.

The documents from French law firm Bourdon Associes reportedly say: "Shortly thereafter… a BBC journalist, Jill Dando, was shot dead in April 1999."I

Both of the women were blonde, in their 30s and of similar height and stature.

Jill Dando
Jill Dando. Picture: Alamy
Lisa Brinkworth
Lisa Brinkworth. Picture: Getty

Jill was gunned down in the middle of the day on her doorstep in Fulham, London, on April 26, 1999.

The brutal slaying of the Crimewatch presenter remains one of the most infamous unsolved crimes in the UK of the last 20 years and although stalker Barry George was convicted in 2001, he was acquitted in 2008 and the investigation remains open.

Read More: Anni Dewani's 'lowlife' killer who planned honeymoon murder freed after eight years

Read More: Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub

Miss Brinkworth alleges she was assaulted after a dinner with friends and Marie, when he pinned her down to a chair at a club.

Gerald Marie, 72, the former boss of the Elite modelling agency, is being investigated over alleged sexual assaults and rapes involving at least 11 women.

Flowers left at Jill Dando murder scene
Flowers left at Jill Dando murder scene. Picture: Alamy
Police work at Jill Dando murder scene
Police work at Jill Dando murder scene. Picture: Alamy

Ms Brinkworth is one of the women who has levelled accusations against the mogul - claiming he assaulted her in 1998 while she was working undercover for the corporation to expose sex crimes in the fashion industry.

The former journalist was kept in safe houses following the scoop and it's claimed she was urged not to take legal action against Marie.

Under French laws, sexual abuse claims must be reported within 20 years - but papers reveal the lawyers argue the statute should be overlooked in the case as she spent years fearing for her safety.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Smiling Queen, 96, stands with walking stick in first outing since Jubilee weekend

Barristers have walked out in a strike over pay and conditions

Barristers walk out of courts in strike over pay with over 1,000 cases affected each day

Plans are being drawn up to reward households who use less power at peak times.

Hard-pressed families could get paid to use less electricity during peak times this winter

Ricci Tres, 29, beat Shiloh Catori in the event in New York

Trans woman, 29, beats girl, 13, to win women's skateboarding contest in NYC

Full-capacity crowds will descend on Wimbledon for the first time in three years

Wimbledon 2022 begins with return of capacity crowds for first time in three years

Prince Charles shakes hands with the then Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim al Thani, at his residence outside Doha, Qatar in 2013.

Charles charity faces probe after ‘unusual’ donation of bags of cash from Qatari sheikh

Wet wipe island the size of two tennis courts has ‘changed flow of River Thames’

Wet wipe island has 'changed the course of the Thames' as government considers ban

The house in Kingstanding in Birmingham was completely destroyed and several others were badly damaged in a suspected gas blast

Woman found dead after house destroyed in suspected gas blast in Birmingham

George Eustice said it's 'crucial' that workers get back to offices at least some of the time

Firms begin steps to slash pay for home workers as minister says office return 'crucial'

Four people have died after a wooden stand collapsed at a bullfight in Colombia.

Baby among four dead as stand collapses at bullfight in Colombia

Boris Johnson has backed Fina's decision to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s events

Boris says women 'can't be born with a penis' as he backs swimming's ban on trans athletes

A man is fighting for his life after an explosion in Birmingham

Hero neighbours rescue trapped man after explosion destroys house in Birmingham

Mr Williams has died aged 90

Frank Williams, actor behind Dad's Army's Rev Timothy Farthing, dies aged 90

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron discussed the latter's European community idea

Boris refuses to endorse Macron's 'EU 2.0' at G7 after French say he showed 'enthusiasm'

Elkabbas was told to pay just £5

Mother who faked cancer to raise tens of thousands ordered to repay just £5

Brits face more holiday hell this summer

Summer holiday warning to Brits: 'Today's airport chaos nothing compared to what's coming'

Latest News

See more Latest News

G7

G7 leaders confer with Zelensky as they prepare new aid for Ukraine
Czech Train Crash

One dead after Czech high-speed train collides with engine

Afghanistan Earthquake

Child death toll in Afghanistan quake rises to 155

Turkey Pride March

LGBTQ activists detained during Istanbul Pride march being released
Forensic officers

Knife attacker kills one and wounds five at German asylum shelter
Japan Power Crunch

Tokyo warned of power crunch as Japan endures heatwave

Germany G7 Summit

G7 set to back moves for Russian oil price cap and tariffs on goods
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs receives lifetime honour at BET Awards

The G7 leaders

G7 leaders to commit to Ukraine, with US pledging advanced missile system
In this image taken from video, spectators are sent plunging to the ground as part of a wooden stand collapses during a bullfight

At least four dead after stands collapse at bullfight in Colombia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London