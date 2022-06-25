Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub

25 June 2022, 20:57 | Updated: 25 June 2022, 21:00

The man was found outside a pub in Hounslow
The man was found outside a pub in Hounslow. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Police have begun a murder investigation after a 31-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a pub.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers rushed to Staines Road in Hounslow, west London, shortly after midnight on Saturday and found the man had suffered stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to save him outside a Wetherspoons pub, where a cordon was set up.

His next of kin has been told about his death.

The Metropolitan Police's Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, of Specialist Crime, said: "An urgent investigation is under way to establish what happened in the early hours of this morning and to identify who was responsible for this terrible attack.

"Our investigation will be extensive and painstaking, including a full forensic examination of the area, which is ongoing, and detailed enquiries to obtain all available CCTV.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and has yet to speak with police to get in touch. Even if you do not believe you saw anything of particular significance, please make contact with detectives.

"I also want to hear from anyone who took photos or captured footage on their phone or other device, and from any drivers with dashcam footage from the local area at the time of the murder."

Chief Inspector Karl Spour, of the Met's West Area BCU, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life in this tragic incident. I know they will be given a great deal of support by Met officers as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

Read more: Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London

"Local people will see more officers in and around Staines Road and Hounslow town centre in the coming days. Our commitment to arresting and charging those who commit violent crime and further reducing the number of people killed or injured on our streets is total.

"I urge anyone with information about people who carry knives or other weapons to share what they know with police or charities such as Crimestoppers.

"In partnership with these organisations, we are always striving to build a picture of violent offenders and ultimately to keep people safe. Please help us in this vital work."

Call 101 with reference 189/25jun or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson is set to launch a new plan to stay in power

Beleaguered Boris plots another premiership reboot as ministers turn on him

The Ukrainian IT manager hit back at critics

Ukrainian refugee whose partner dumped wife to be with her says she 'didn't steal him'

Sir Keir has been told to get off the fence over striking workers

'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'

Boris Johnson ducked questions over a £150,000 bulletproof treehouse

Boris ducks questions over '£150,000 bulletproof treehouse he wanted for son Wilf'

Police released two images of men after a Polish man was attacked

Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London

The Brit fell from the Devil's Pass in northern Spain

Brit, 25, falls to his death climbing over Spain's notorious 'Devil's Pass'

Boris Johnson has said voters are "fed up" of hearing about the things he has "stuffed up"

Voters are 'fed up of hearing how I stuffed up', claims PM as pressure mounts

Greta Thunberg has announced she will appear at this year's Glastonbury festival

Climate activist Greta Thunberg announces surprise Glastonbury appearance

Nadia Whittome has donated £2,000 to the RMT strike fund

Labour MP donates £2,000 to RMT strike fund as third day of travel chaos hits UK

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer sobs in court charged with rape and 'sexually assaulting sleeping women'

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer sobs in court charged with rape and sexual assault

New photos of the Duchess of Cambridge have been released

Kate's touching tribute to the 'sacrifice' of Britain's soldiers on Armed Forces Day

Two people were killed in a shooting in Oslo

Man charged with terrorist acts after mass shooting outside Oslo gay bar

Protests have taken place cross the US

Protests erupt as abortion clinics close across US after Roe v Wade overthrown

Boris Johnson is facing a fresh crisis after two crunch by-elections

Boris in peril: Humiliating by-election defeat leaves PM in fresh crisis

Harry Gration has died aged 71.

'Magnificent' newsreader Harry Gration dies aged 71

Ashley McConnell broke down in tears after being found guilty

Teacher breaks down in tears after being found guilty of kissing and dancing with pupil, 17, in nightclub

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pushes to block second city in eastern Ukraine

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland

Biden arrives in Europe ahead of G7 and Nato summits

Chicago police at the scene where a five-month-old girl was shot and killed in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago

Five-month-old girl shot dead in car in Chicago

Tourists fill plastic bottles with water from a public fountain at the Sforzesco Castle in Milan, Italy

Milan to turn off fountains as drought hits Italy

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Seven accusers write to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing judge

Vitali Klitschko

European mayors duped into calls with impostor posing as Kyiv’s Vitali Klitschko
People lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway

Gunman kills two during Oslo Pride festival

Activists from Oxfam wear giant heads depicting G7 leaders during a demonstration in Munich, Germany

Protesters gather as G7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

Joe Biden

Biden declares ‘lives will be saved’ as he signs landmark gun legislation
Police gather at the site of a shooting in Oslo (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP)

Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills two and wounds 10

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London