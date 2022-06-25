Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub

By Will Taylor

Police have begun a murder investigation after a 31-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a pub.

Officers rushed to Staines Road in Hounslow, west London, shortly after midnight on Saturday and found the man had suffered stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to save him outside a Wetherspoons pub, where a cordon was set up.

His next of kin has been told about his death.

The Metropolitan Police's Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, of Specialist Crime, said: "An urgent investigation is under way to establish what happened in the early hours of this morning and to identify who was responsible for this terrible attack.

"Our investigation will be extensive and painstaking, including a full forensic examination of the area, which is ongoing, and detailed enquiries to obtain all available CCTV.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and has yet to speak with police to get in touch. Even if you do not believe you saw anything of particular significance, please make contact with detectives.

"I also want to hear from anyone who took photos or captured footage on their phone or other device, and from any drivers with dashcam footage from the local area at the time of the murder."

Chief Inspector Karl Spour, of the Met's West Area BCU, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life in this tragic incident. I know they will be given a great deal of support by Met officers as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

"Local people will see more officers in and around Staines Road and Hounslow town centre in the coming days. Our commitment to arresting and charging those who commit violent crime and further reducing the number of people killed or injured on our streets is total.

"I urge anyone with information about people who carry knives or other weapons to share what they know with police or charities such as Crimestoppers.

"In partnership with these organisations, we are always striving to build a picture of violent offenders and ultimately to keep people safe. Please help us in this vital work."

Call 101 with reference 189/25jun or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.