Lucy Letby may have murdered three more babies, says expert witness

18 September 2023, 07:21 | Updated: 18 September 2023, 07:47

Lucy Letby may have killed three more babies and tried to murder another 15, a paediatrician at her trial claimed.
Lucy Letby may have killed three more babies and tried to murder another 15, a paediatrician at her trial claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lucy Letby may have murdered three more babies and tried to kill another 15, an expert witness has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dewi Evans, who gave expert evidence against Letby, has shared fresh concerns over more baby deaths that were not part of her case.

He has suspicions over the cases of five children who survived and also identified a further 10 children who could have been harmed.

They were all likely to have had their breathing tubes tampered with, he said, adding that Letby's "modus operandi changed over time".

It comes after it was confirmed last week that Letby is appealing her conviction.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester hospital's neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016 and attempting to murder six others.

Read more: Killer nurse Lucy Letby to appeal conviction after being jailed for life for murder of seven babies

Read more: Lucy Letby inquiry given powers to compel NHS bosses to face questioning over baby murders

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy

Dr Evans said several cases needed to be looked at "more thoroughly".

"Initially, I looked at 32 cases and there are seven of those [which were not part of the trial] that need more scrutiny," he told the Mail's Trial of Lucy Letby podcast.

"These babies had illnesses that were life-threatening and three of them died – but we need to look at them to see if they were placed in harm's way as well.

"They were poorly so it may be impossible to show beyond reasonable doubt whether they were the victim of inflicted harm.

"But there are seven cases that concern me which we need to look at more thoroughly. I will be liaising with Cheshire Police to bring those cases to their attention."

Cheshire Police reveal details of Lucy Letby's diary entries

Dr Evans said that, following Letby's arrest, he was asked to review the notes of another 48 babies not included in the trial.

"They go back to 2012, although most date back to June 2014 – 12 months prior to the first fatality," he said.

"I found several cases that are highly suspicious where an endotracheal tube – placed in a baby's throat when they need breathing support – had been displaced, had come out.

"These tubes can come out accidentally, but for so many to come out is very, very unusual, especially in what I consider to be a good unit.

"I suspect these tubes were displaced intentionally. Of the 18, there could be up to ten babies who were placed in harm's way. As far as I know they survived without suffering any long-term harm."

All of the babies reviewed by Dr Evans were born at the Countess of Chester hospital.

Cheshire Police say they are continuing to review the care of some 4,000 babies who were admitted to the hospital.

They are also looking at potential cases at Liverpool Women's Hospital where Letby had two work placements.

Only those cases highlighted as concerning medically would be investigated further, police added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exeter Airport was flooded

Exeter Airport reopens after floods and cars submerged in huge downpour

Liz Truss will urge Rishi Sunak to cut taxes and slash benefits spending

Liz Truss urges Rishi Sunak to cut taxes, slash benefits and raise the retirement age as she defends record in No10

Taiwan China

Taiwan says 103 warplanes skirted airspace as China’s ‘harassment’ drills rise

Libya Floods Dam Negligence

Expert warnings about Derna dams ignored for years, prosecutor says

Russell Brand axed by women's charity after sexual assault allegations as Met call for 'victims' to come forward

More women come forward amid Russell Brand sexual assault allegations as Met urges 'victims' to speak to them

Russell Brand axed by women's charity after sexual assault allegations as Met call for 'victims' to come forward

'Urgent' probe launched following Russell Brand sexual assault allegations as Met calls for 'victims' to come forward

Australia Dating Apps

Australia tells dating apps to swipe right on improved safety standards

France Macron Video Games

French president backtracks on negative comments about gamers

Office co-ordinator who took 28 months maternity leave before refusing to return to work loses unfair dismissal claim

Office co-ordinator who took 28 months maternity leave before refusing to return to work loses unfair dismissal claim

Ryan, 40, spoke out after her 14-year-old daughter was harassed on the tube during a day out with her cousin Lily by "grown men".

Comedian Katherine Ryan praises British Transport Police after daughter, 14, was sexually harassed on London Underground

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream

Italy Migration Europe

EU pledges crackdown on ‘brutal’ migrant smuggling during visit to overwhelmed Italian island

Germany Climate Protests

Climate activists spray Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate with orange paint

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene in The Nun 2

The Nun 2 narrowly edges out A Haunting In Venice over quiet weekend in cinemas

Rain batters Britain with Exeter Airport flooded and cars left submerged as half a month's rain falls in a single day

Rain batters Britain with Exeter Airport flooded and cars submerged after warning half a month's rain may fall in a day

Freddie Flintoff’s ‘final words’ before horror Top Gear crash revealed as show looks unlikely to return

Freddie Flintoff’s ‘final words’ before horror Top Gear crash revealed as show looks unlikely to return

Latest News

See more Latest News

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in a scene from American Fiction

American Fiction wins People’s Choice award at Toronto Film Festival

A man has been airlifted to hospital and two other women hospitalised after being surrounded and set upon by a heard of cattle on a picturesque UK beach.

Man airlifted to hospital and two women injured after being encircled and attacked by a herd of cows on UK beach
Modern architecture stands above the medieval ritual bath discovered in 2007 in Erfurt, Germany

Medieval Jewish buildings in Germany named as World Heritage Site

Exeter Airport shut after water floods terminal building grounding flights

Exeter Airport closed after floodwater engulfs terminal building causing chaos and grounding flights
The allegations came out in a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, which Brand denied before the show was aired.

What has Russell Brand been accused of and how has he responded?

The debris of a burnt car is seen as firefighters seal off the area where an aircraft of the Italian acrobatic air team the Frecce Tricolori crashed during a practice run outside the northern city of

Italy investigates if plane hit birds before deadly crash

Jann Wenner

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner loses hall of fame role after remarks

A woman has been charged with murder after two elderly people were found dead in Essex

Woman, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people in their 70s 'presumed dead'

The grain storage terminal at the Odesa Sea Port

First cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal

An Italian jet crashed during a display practice, killing a five-year-old girl

Horrific moment Italian 'Red Arrow' crashes into ground killing girl, 5, and leaving family with burns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit