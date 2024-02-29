Father of Brianna Ghey's murderer jailed for child exposure and indecent photo offences

Eddie Ratcliffe, one of Brianna's (right) killers. His father has been jailed. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Asher McShane

The father of the teenage boy who murdered Brianna Ghey has been jailed for sex offences, including one involving a child.

Kyle Ratcliffe, 36, the father of Eddie Ratcliffe who murdered Brianna Ghey has been jailed for 15 months at Manchester Crown Court after admitting two offences of exposure and one count of taking an indecent photo of a child.

Ratcliffe, who appeared from custody at HMP Forest Bank, Salford, admitted two offences of exposure in November last year involving two 16-year-old girls at a bus stop - days before his son went on trial for the murder of 16-year-old Brianna at Culcheth Linear Park near Warrington, Cheshire.

He also pleaded guilty to taking an indecent photo of a pre-pubescent girl by covertly recording video of her in a changing room in August last year.

Jailing him for 15 months and ordering that he must be on the sex offenders register for 10 years, Judge John Potter said the prosecution and conviction of Ratcliffe's son for murder was not "in any way" mitigation for the offending.

Judge Potter said: "This is not the first time in your life you have harmed others in this way.

"The offences on this indictment coupled with your previous convictions make it quite clear that you have a sexual attraction towards female children and teenagers whom you objectivise for the purpose of you own sexual gratification.

"This, Mr Ratcliffe, has potential to cause very serious harm and portrays you, in my judgment, as currently presenting a significant risk to such individuals."

Eddie Ratcliffe was found guilty in December alongside Scarlett Jenkinson of stabbing Brianna to death after luring her to a park. A court decided to name the killers due to the seriousness of their crimes. Eddie Ratcliffe, 16, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years, and Jenkinson, 16, was given 22 years.

Kyle Ratcliffe was charged with the three offences on January 17. At Ratcliffe and Jenkinson’s sentencing hearing the trial judge Mrs Justice Yip imposed reporting restrictions meaning the connection between Eddie and Kyle could not be disclosed however following his guilty pleas the restrictions have been lifted.

Ratcliffe and Jenkinson murdered Brianna after hatching a ‘disturbing’ plan to kill her in a ‘frenzied and ferocious’ knife attack.

Brianna was stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year.