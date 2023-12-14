Breaking News

Father, step-mother and uncle deny murdering 10-year-old Sara Sharif found dead in her bunk bed

The father of Sara Sharif has denied her murder, after the 10-year-old schoolgirl was found dead under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Surrey.

Urfan Sharif, 41, Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 29, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 28, had travelled to Pakistan with five children the day before her body was discovered on August 10.

During an appearance by video link at the Old Bailey, all three denied her murder and separate charges of causing or allowing the death of a child. They are due to stand trial in September next year.

By the time Sara's body was found, Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik had left the country for Islamabad.

They returned in September and were charged with her murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Police made the discovery after receiving a phone call from Pakistan at 2.47am, which lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds. Prosecutor Giles Bedloe told the Old Bailey that Sara was found to have “a constellation of healed and healing injuries”.

A post-mortem examination found that Sara had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries," while her official cause of death has not been established.

The purpose of a local safeguarding child practice review is for agencies to learn lessons to improve the way in which they work to safeguard and promote the welfare of children.