'Two-state solution is the right outcome', Sunak insists, after Israel's ambassador to UK says it is 'absolutely not' possible

14 December 2023, 10:20

Rishi Sunak has said a two-state solution remains the right outcome
Rishi Sunak has said a two-state solution remains the right outcome. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak has said he "does not agree" with comments made by Israel's ambassador to the UK, who said a two-state solution is "absolutely not" possible after the war with Hamas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tzipi Hotovely, who used to be Israel's deputy foreign minister before moving into an ambassador role, said "Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel".

Mr Sunak said he did not agree with her comments, insisting the two-state solution remains the right outcome.

"Our long-standing position remains that a two-state solution is the right outcome. And more immediately, what's going on is incredibly concerning," the prime minister said.

Andrew Marr quizzes Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely

Ms Hotovely added that the Palestinians have been saying "loud and clear" that Palestine should be "free from the river to the sea", which he previously told LBC was a call for ethnic cleansing.

Ms Hotovely's comments come after she previously told LBC's Andrew Marr that a two-state solution was not possible "at present" due to the Palestinian authority's refusal to condemn the October 7 attacks.

"It's not possible because as we speak, the leader in the politic of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, refuses to condemn those horrific crimes that Hamas committed, so he doesn't even try to look like a different leader than the leaders that are in Gaza," she told Tonight with Andrew Marr last month.

Ms Hotovely has continued to furiously hit back at the idea, asking Sky yesterday: "WHY are you obsessed with a two-state solution?"

Read More: Biden says Israel is losing global support over ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza

Read More: Bodies of two Israeli hostages taken in October 7 Hamas onslaught recovered from Gaza

She went on: "I think it's about time for the world to realise that the Oslo paradigm failed on October 7 and we need to build a new one."

She also said Israel would not be engaging in a ceasefire as it would lead to another October 7-style attack, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Israel has since engaged in a two-month long retaliatory bombardment campaign in Gaza in a bid to "wipe out Hamas".

There was a brief 'humanitarian pause', which allowed dozens of hostages to be released by Hamas.

Since then, Israel's bombardment campaign has continued. More than 14,000 Palestinians - primarily women and children - have been killed in the war.

US President Joe Biden (L) with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R)
US President Joe Biden (L) with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R). Picture: Getty

It comes as Israel's faces pressure from US President Joe Biden to wrap up the war sooner rather than later.

Mr Biden has reportedly told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the campaign against Hamas by the end of the first week in January.

Speaking this week, the US President said Israel is starting to lose global support over its "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza.

"Israel's security can rest on the United States, but right now it has more than the United States. It has the European Union, it has Europe, it has most of the world," he told donors to his 2024 re-election campaign in Washington.

"But they're starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Missing mum Gaynor Lord has been missing since last Friday

Everything we know about missing mum Gaynor Lord's disappearance as search enters sixth day

Breaking
Breaking News

Father, step-mother and uncle deny murdering 10-year-old Sara Sharif found dead in her bunk bed

Vladimir Putin

Putin says goals in Ukraine remain the same and no peace until they are achieved

Breaking
Gaynor has been missing for nearly a week

Gaynor Lord's step-brother breaks silence on her 'out-of-character' disappearance

Amir Farhadi needed surgery after the violent theft

Pictured: Fearless car owner injured when thief stole his vehicle and rammed him into a brick wall while making escape

Camden Toy, who played supernatural creatures on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died after a private two-year battle with pancreatic cancer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel actor Camden Toy dies aged 68 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Tory MP Scott Benton

Sunak faces another by-election after standards watchdog recommends 35-day suspension for Tory MP

Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah

Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite rising international pressure

Ambulances outside an emergency department

Hundreds more middle-aged people dying each month of preventable conditions in 'pandemic of ill health' since Covid

Tzipi Hotovely furiously declared Israel will not accept a two-state solution after the war with Hamas

'Israel will not accept a two-state solution when the war against Hamas ends', ambassador to the UK furiously declares

EU leaders

EU leaders at summit face challenge from Orban over promises to Ukraine

The Schools Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Schools Minister says guidance on transgender pupils will be published 'soon' as 'we need to get it right'

A police car is blocked by a fallen tree

North-eastern Australia hit by first tropical cyclone of the season

Exclusive
The Covid Inquiry has cost the government £145m so far.

Government's Covid Inquiry costs soar as £145m spent on private contracts so far, new data shows

Gaynor Lord ‘performed a yoga pose in park’ moments before she disappeared, according to witnesses

Missing mum Gaynor Lord ‘performed yoga pose in park’ moments before she disappeared, eyewitnesses say

The 'doughnut', GCHQ's main office in Cheltenham

Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas brainteasers? Put your puzzle skills to the test against Britain's top spies

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man was sent a bottle of urine in his weekly shop

Morrisons 'extremely disappointed' after customer sent milk bottle of urine in weekly shop

Kathleen Folbigg has had her convictions for killing her four children overturned

Mother who spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children has convictions overturned
Rishi Sunak has dismissed Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'

Rishi Sunak dismisses Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'

Australia Suspcious Deaths

Court overturns mother’s convictions for killing her four children

The UK, Japan and Italy have agreed to build the Tempest jet

UK to build next generation of stealth fighter jet in deal with Japan and Italy, with HQ to be in Britain
Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meeting over disputed territory

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables 'went mad screaming and shouting' after parole bid rejected
One person is unaccounted for following the explosion

One person still missing after huge fire breaks out in south Wales following 'explosion'

Norfolk Police have been in contact with the force who worked on the Nicola Bulley case.

Missing mum Gaynor Lord 'may have met mystery person at Cathedral' as police probe 'lost 34 minutes'
Tesco has recalled its Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix

Tesco urgently recalls Christmas dinner staple due to 'possible presence of moths'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit